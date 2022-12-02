ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Cat's Epic Reaction to Meeting New Baby Simply Can't Be Topped

It is a well known fact that new born babies have a distinct scent. Many say it is sweet and slight cheesy, though there is some debate as to if this is a pleasant or unpleasant smell. One Ragdoll cat decisively shared what she thought about the new born baby smell in this viral video.
pethelpful.com

Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It

There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
pethelpful.com

Baby Goat's Reaction to Seeing a Cat Just Won the Internet

Watching a baby's reaction to pretty much everything is the cutest thing. We love how they absorb everything within view or when their eyes light up seeing their favorite person. And it's not just human babies that do this. Animals do it too!. Take for example this adorable 3-day-old baby...
pethelpful.com

Cat Carries Beanie Baby Around Like It's Her Baby and We Can't Take It

Gosh, remember when Beanie Babies were all the rage and people thought they could collect them and make a million dollars off them and retire early?. Well, this adorable cat posted by TikTok user @AuntKate couldn't care less about how much this Beanie Baby would fetch on E-bay. This is HER baby. Resale value be damned! Just look at this incredibly sweet cat haul her little baby around!
pethelpful.com

Cat's Pitiful Reaction to Family's New Kittens Makes Us LOL

Every pet owner envisions getting another fur baby. But with that fantasy, you have to consider whether or not your current pet will enjoy another one in the house. We'd say most of the time it works out very well, but not always. Take for example TikTok user @ohkarajane's experience...
Tyla

Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
pethelpful.com

Gorgeous Cat's Unique Way of Sitting Is Such a Trip

@TikTok account @FallonMagnus has been trying desperately to get their gorgeous cat Fred to show everyone what a champion sitter he is on video. This exercise has proven futile, until now. Now is the time we get to behold Fred in all of his distinguished gentlemen's glory! Everything is an A+! The stance, the posture..
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Ingram Atkinson

Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings

What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.

