easttexasradio.com
First Baptist Church Sulphur Springs Christmas Pageant
First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs will present Christmas at First, a celebration of the sights, sounds, and the true meaning of Christmas, at 6:00 pm on Dec. 10 and 11. Reserve your free tickets at SSFBC.org.
easttexasradio.com
Sam Bell Maxey House Birthday, Christmas Celebration
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is celebrating its 154th birthday and Christmas on Friday, December 16, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitors will be served birthday cake, create Christmas ornaments, and join in a ‘snowball fight’ outside during the event. Admission is free. Visit the Maxey House website or Facebook page for more information.
easttexasradio.com
Set Up Your Own Virtual Red Kettle – The Salvation Army
Paris, Texas – Christmas is fast approaching! By now, you will have seen the iconic Salvation Army bell ringers at red kettles outside stores around Paris. But did you know that you can set up your virtual fundraiser and be part of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign without leaving your house? It is a simple and fun way to engage your family, friends, and coworkers while raising much-needed funds that help those in need all year round.
easttexasradio.com
Free Christmas Meals At Southern Faith Ministries In Deport
Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma in Deport offers free Hot Meal Plates on Christmas Day for anyone in need. The meal will include Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans with Bacon, Mash Potatoes and Gravy, Fresh Baked Mini Loaf of Bread, and a Slice of Pumpkin Pie. Meals will be ready for Pickup by 5:00 pm, or they can deliver to anyone in Deport. To request a meal, you can call, text, or email Amber at 903-395-5822 or Amber@SouthernFaithMinistries.com.
KTEN.com
Work underway on new Denison homeless center
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison's Homeless Empowerment Action Team recently got a thumbs-up for a building permit. The group will partner with the Denison Soup Kitchen, and plans for the site in the 1000 block of West Crawford Street feature showers, a laundry and a kitchen. "It will create...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 5)
Paris Police responded to a security check-in in the 200-block of Lamar Ave at 3:55 Saturday morning. Officers located a small group of people around the plaza area, and they advised that they had just gotten off work and decided to walk around downtown. Officers found their vehicles and observed a pistol in the seat of one of the vehicles. Brandon Edward Parks, 23, of Blossom, claimed ownership of the gun and advised the officer to place it in the center console. In doing so, the officer found baggies of cocaine and marijuana in the console and arrested Parks.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Road Report
Dec. 4 – Dec. 10, 2022. Bridge Replacement Projects Set in Red River County. PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to replace three off-system road bridges in Red River County begins on Monday, Dec. 19. The contractor, Highway 19 Construction, was granted 172...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Releases Results Of Broadband Survey – Puts Plan In Place For Telehealth Network
The broadband engagement is part of the Connected Community Engagement Program administered through Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) and funded by Superior HealthPlan. The program empowers local leaders and communities through collaborative, data-driven technology planning. The Connected Engagement Program has helped more than 650 communities build comprehensive Technology Action Plans.
easttexasradio.com
Snowflake Campaign Is A Flurry of Activity
Mid-November marked the start of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s annual snowflake campaign which runs through the first week of January. If a snowflake tribute gift is intended as a Christmas present, it is recommended that donations be sent soon in order for the acknowledgements to be mailed to the designated contacts and received by December 25.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
KLTV
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
KXII.com
Pursuit in Colbert, OK ends in TX when driver strikes a tree
(KXII) -A high speed chase that started in Colbert, Oklahoma ended in Texas when the driver struck a tree. Colbert Police attempted to stop a car with four juveniles on Northbound Highway 75 early Sunday Morning when the driver reportedly took off and made a U-turn, reaching speeds of up to 130mph.
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 30)
Paris Police arrested Christopher Dean Pruett, 49, of Paris, on a Wood County felony probation violation warrant. Pruett is currently on probation for possessing a controlled substance conviction, and they transferred him to the Lamar County Jail. Floria Jean Tryon. Tuesday at 12:12, officers arrested Floria Jean Tryon, 46, of...
ksstradio.com
At Least 20 Arrested In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 20 people were arrested in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the last 2 weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and ending Dec. 3, 2022, according to local law enforcement reports. A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022, on East Loop...
Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.No word at this point what caused the fire.Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
KLTV
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
