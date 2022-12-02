Paris Police responded to a security check-in in the 200-block of Lamar Ave at 3:55 Saturday morning. Officers located a small group of people around the plaza area, and they advised that they had just gotten off work and decided to walk around downtown. Officers found their vehicles and observed a pistol in the seat of one of the vehicles. Brandon Edward Parks, 23, of Blossom, claimed ownership of the gun and advised the officer to place it in the center console. In doing so, the officer found baggies of cocaine and marijuana in the console and arrested Parks.

PARIS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO