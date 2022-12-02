Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
‘Imminent’ crash for stocks? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts its first full week of December at three-week highs as the bulls and the bears battle on. After a weekly close just above $17,000, BTC/USD seems determined to make the most of relief on stocks and a weakening United States dollar. As the United States gears up...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analysts eye weakening US dollar as BTC price fights for $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls attempted to retake $17,000 into the Dec. 4 weekly close as volatility looked set to return to the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crisscrossing the $17,000 mark — a focal point throughout the weekend. With macro cues still to come, Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on-chain data shows 5 reasons why the BTC bottom could be in
After a whirlwind November for Bitcoin (BTC), certain on-chain and Bitcoin price metrics are suggesting that BTC’s bottom could occur in December. In Capriole Investments' latest report, they provide analysis on Bitcoin finding the bottom. When taking into realized value, miner capitulation, mining electrical costs, downdraw and record hodler numbers, a BTC floor of $16,600 - $16,950 seems formed.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why Ethereum price keeps rejecting at the $1,300 level
Ether (ETH) rallied 11.3% between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, peaking at $1,300 before facing a 4.6% rejection. The $1,300 resistance level has been holding ground for twenty-six days and is the most likely explanation for the correction to $1,240 on Dec. 6. So from one side, traders are relieved...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price recovery possible after record realized losses create a healthier market
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing notable resilience at the $17,000 level, and according to data from Glassnode, a number of metrics that track the pace of selling and the on-chain behavior of investors are beginning to show a reduction in the factors that trigger sharp sell-offs. The FTX bankruptcy fueled...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum 'March 2020' fractal hints at price bottom — But ETH bears predict 50% crash
Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), eyes a strong bullish reversal after losing 25% from its November high of $1,675, according to a bottom fractal spotted by independent market analyst Wolf. Can Ethereum price co its March 2020 fractal?. Wolf compares Ethereum's multi-month downtrend between May 2018 and March 2020 with...
CoinTelegraph
Litecoin eyes $100 after 'rare' LTC price breakout
Litecoin (LTC) could rise another 20% amid a rare trend reversal breakout that has already resulted in LTC outperforming most crypto assets in recent days. LTC's price broke out of what earlier appeared to be a bearish symmetrical triangle. Symmetrical triangles are trend continuation patterns, meaning breaking out of their...
CoinTelegraph
Margin trading vs. Futures: What are the differences?
Margin trading is a strategy that allows investors to buy more assets without using their own funds and borrowing funds from a broker instead. Margin trading in cryptocurrency markets is no different from traditional margin trading. Margin funding is considered a loan to trade a digital asset, where the margin is the money borrowed from a broker and the difference between the total value of the investment and the loan amount.
CoinTelegraph
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin clings to $17K as ARK flags 'historically significant capitulation'
Bitcoin (BTC) and decentralized blockchains are “as strong as ever” in the wake of the FTX meltdown, ARK Invest says. In the latest edition of its monthly newsletter, “The Bitcoin Monthly,” the investment giant came out firmly bullish on BTC. ARK: FTX scandal may be "most...
CoinTelegraph
How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?
No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
CoinTelegraph
Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital to acquire Celsius’ GK8 in bankruptcy garage sale
Mike Novogratz-led investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings has won the bidding to buy GK8, an institutional digital asset self-custody platform owned by Celsius Network — pending court approvals and certain closing conditions. According to a Dec. 2 blog post from GK8 and a press release from Galaxy, if the...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 12/5: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT
It’s the final month of the year and analysts are out with their projections for the next year. In a note to investors, Standard Chartered suggested that “The financial-market surprises of 2023” will include Bitcoin (BTC) price diving to $5,000 at some point in the year. The fall will be triggered by a liquidity crunch, which could result in more bankruptcies and a fall in investor confidence in the crypto sector.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price levels to watch as Bitcoin holds $17K into the Wall Street open
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility cooled above $17,000 into the Dec. 5 Wall Street open as traders confirmed upside targets. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it held overnight gains, having hit three-week highs. The weekly close was encouraging for some, forming Bitcoin’s highest since the FTX scandal...
CoinTelegraph
SushiSwap chief says DEX only has 1.5 years of treasury runway left
Decentralized exchange SushiSwap’s treasury has less than 1.5 years of runway left, according to a Dec. 6 proposal put forth by Jared Grey, the DEX’s CEO. He indicates that the “significant deficit in the treasury threatens Sushi’s operational viability, requiring an immediate remedy.” Grey explains that SushiSwap's annualized operating expenses amounted to roughly $9 million in October, but that has since been reduced to around $5 million.
CoinTelegraph
UK crypto bill to restrict services from abroad: Report
Despite the Conservative Party's rhetorical embracement of crypto under the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the upcoming regulatory framework will reportedly tighten scrutiny over the industry. The legislation updates will broaden the powers of the financial regulator and probably limit foreign companies’ operations in the United Kingdom. According to...
CoinTelegraph
Bybit announces second round of layoffs in 2022 to survive bear market
While bear markets may weed out bad actors, they also force existing players to rethink their business strategies to offset resultant losses. For example, Bybit has announced mass layoffs for the second time in 2022. Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, announced a reorganization plan amid the prolonged bear...
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs reportedly looking to buy crypto firms after FTX collapse
As crypto company valuations are affected by the recent FTX debacle, financial services firm Goldman Sachs is looking to swoop in and invest millions to purchase or invest in crypto firms while the prices are low. In an interview with mainstream media outlet Reuters, Mathew McDermott, an executive at Goldman...
CoinTelegraph
Finally. Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum.
The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
CoinTelegraph
AAX clients storm exchange's office in Lagos following operations halt
Nigerian customers of the crypto exchange AAX stormed the company’s office in Lagos and harassed its employees after the exchange halted withdrawals, according to a Dec. 3 report by a leading Nigerian news website. Although it's unclear when the assault happened, the Nigerian Blockchain Technology Association Stakeholders (SiBAN) decried...
Comments / 0