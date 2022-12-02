ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

An extended run for Van Gogh show

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
SCHENECTADY – Discover Schenectady announced that the  popular Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit held at  Armory Studios NY in downtown Schenectady is being extended again until Monday, Jan. 2.

The exhibit previously had its initial run extended until today, Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Since opening in May, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been wowing visitors and receiving rave reviews from exhibit-goers throughout the Capital District and beyond. So far nearly 100,000 guests of all ages, from children to centenarians, have experienced this immersive presentation of Van Gogh’s life and works at Armory Studios NY located at 125 Washington Avenue.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is being extended again until January,” said Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County Legislator and President of the Discover Schenectady Board of Directors. “This popular exhibit continues to draw thousands of visitors from all over the Capital Region and Northeast, and now even more guests will be able to see this amazing presentation of Van Gogh’s life and works throughout the holiday season.”

“From Schenectady to the greater Capital Region, to New York City and beyond, the joy generated by Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Armory Studios NY has been both universal and immeasurable,” said Ray Legere, owner of Armory Studios NY. “We are so proud that the run will be extended through the upcoming holidays.”

Schenectady County, Discover Schenectady, the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, the City of Schenectady, and Armory Studios NY all worked together to bring the Van Gogh exhibit to downtown.

Guests who visit Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience from November 18 through November 28 will also enjoy a special Black Friday holiday promotion where all merchandise at the gift shop will be 50 percent off.

Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience today. Standard admission starts at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounted tickets are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups (over nine people). To purchase tickets click here.

To ensure easy access to the exhibit, Schenectady County has reserved over 200 FREE parking spaces located at the rear entrance to the Armory, providing direct access to the Van Gogh exhibit. Designated ADA parking is also available.

Detailed parking information is available at Discover Schenectady’s dedicated web page located here: https://www.discoverschenectady.com/events/van-gogh-the-immersive-experience/. The page also includes ticketing information along with details on where visitors can eat, drink, play and stay in Schenectady County while attending the exhibit.

Presented by Exhibition Hub, together with Fever, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,  allows visitors to take a journey into Van Gogh’s life through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind Virtual Reality (VR) experience, and a light and sound show. Visitors will be able to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology.

As well as the two-story tall central projection area, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a journey on “a day in the life of the artist,” providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh’s most beloved works including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

A drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh, create a truly immersive experience that provides its audience with a new, intimate understanding of the post-impressionist genius and his work.

To view a video trailer of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience please click here. High resolution images and further video content are available here.

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from the Americas to Europe and Asia. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue creating each time an original experience.

ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

