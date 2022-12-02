Read full article on original website
Related
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attacks deep inside Russia, fires fresh barrage of missiles
CNN — Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles toward Ukraine on Monday as it accused Kyiv of striking military airfields deep inside its territory. Dozens of missiles were launched by Russian forces towards Ukraine on Monday, cutting off water and electricity supplies in some areas, and killing at least one person in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, and at least two people in Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
What we know about the strikes on air bases hundreds of miles inside Russia
CNN — A series of attacks deep inside Russia this week have raised the stakes for Moscow at a time when its war on Ukraine is faltering. Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal.
700 endangered seals found dead on Russia's Caspian shore
CNN — Around 700 endangered seals have been found dead on Russia's Caspian coast in the North Caucasus, local officials said Sunday. Caspian seals, the only mammals found in the Caspian Sea, have been classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list since 2008.
Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine vow to resist Moscow's forces 'until the end'
CNN — A soldier in a Ukrainian uniform morosely contemplates the ruins of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. "This is a result of Putin's war," he says, angrily, as he paces through the wreck. "As a Christian, this is very offensive to me." The soldier, whose...
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
CNN — Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month. The oil embargo, which was agreed upon in late May, took...
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
CNN — The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch. The European Union and United States — together responsible for one third of global trade — have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over US President Joe Biden's landmark $370 billion climate plan. The Inflation...
Putin signs expanded anti-LGBTQ laws in Russia, in latest crackdown on rights
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning so-called LGBTQ "propaganda" in Russia, in the latest crackdown on human rights in the country. The new laws significantly broaden the scope of a 2013 law which banned the dissemination of LGBTQ-related information to minors. The new iteration extends the ban on promoting such information to adults as well.
Is this the end for Iran's notorious morality police?
CNN — An Iranian official's comment signaling that the country's notorious morality police had been shut down has raised more questions than answers. Hasty clarifications by state media that sought to rebut the official's comment quickly followed, along with pushback on social media by activists denying the so-called victory and even denouncing it as a "PR stunt" by the Iranian regime to silence protesters.
IS claims attack at Pakistan embassy that wounded guard
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for last week's shooting at the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in which the head of the mission escaped unharmed but a guard was wounded. In a brief statement late Saturday, IS claimed two of its fighters attacked “the renegade Pakistani ambassador...
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook over bill
Meta threatened to ban news from the U.S. version of Facebook if Congress passes legislation requiring platforms like Facebook or Google to negotiate with — and compensate — publishers for their content.
Protests called off at Adani's south India port, for now
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met.
UK government to ease ban on onshore wind farms to head off revolt
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government on Tuesday said it would ease restrictions on building onshore wind farms, heading off a revolt by his party's lawmakers who had demanded they should be permitted with local support.
Israel dismantles unused Gaza crossing to extend barrier
GAZA CITY, GAZA STRIP — Bulldozers and cranes were seen Tuesday dismantling a commercial crossing point on the eastern side of Gaza City after Israel decided to extend a security barrier at the location of the long-defunct terminal. The Karni crossing had been the largest and main import-export terminal...
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims feared morality police has been abolished
CNN — Iran's Attorney General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Thursday that Iran's parliament and judiciary are reviewing the country's mandatory hijab law, according to pro-reform outlet Entekhab. Montazeri was also quoted as saying Iran's feared morality police had been "abolished" but Iranian state media strongly pushed back on those...
Soccer-Morocco success hands Arab world its first World Cup quarter-finalist
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morocco rode a wave of passionate support and kept the World Cup dreams of the Arab world alive as they eliminated fancied Spain in a penalty shootout on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.
