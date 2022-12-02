Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0 Overhauls Dozens Of Exotics, Tweaks Subclasses, And Ditches Destination Materials
Destiny 2's latest season, Season of the Seraph, has officially begun this week and as usual, it has come with a hefty patch. Aside from adding new content for Season 19, Update 6.3.0 has also introduced hundreds of small but substantial changes to the game. Several of these changes have been discussed before, and include the start of an overhauled PvP scene in Destiny 2, destination materials being phased out, and plenty of weapon archetypes being tweaked to have a stronger identity.
Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph Trailer Focuses On Rasputin And Xivu Arath
Season 19 of Destiny 2's Witch Queen era is officially titled Season of the Seraph and will run from December 6 until February 28. Picking up shortly after the events of Season of Plunder, which ended with renegade Warlock Osiris being revived from his coma, tThe trailer for Season of the Seraph shows Guardians embarking on a new quest to resurrect the Golden Age AI Rasputin, the warmind that has played a crucial role in several Destiny events.
Fortnite New Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 1: New Shotguns, Assault Rifles, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in its inaugural season, a new slate of weapons has arrived for you to scavenge and, with a bit of luck, carry to victory. While some items in this season's loot pool return from past seasons and chapters, each new chapter of Fortnite has also introduced wholly new items and guns never before seen. Chapter 4 continues that tradition. Here's a breakdown of all new Fortnite guns and items in Chapter 4 Season 1, plus a look at what else has been vaulted or unvaulted.
Destiny 2 Tweaks Void Hunter Invisibility In PvP In A Surprising Way
Destiny 2's PvP activities like the Crucible continue to be some of its most popular modes, but everybody knows that getting killed by an invisible Void Hunter is rarely fun. As such, Bungie plans to add an interesting wrinkle to this ability to give players a fighting chance against it.
Fortnite Exotics And Mythics In Chapter 4 Season 1: All Special Weapons And Items
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is packing quite a lot of new stuff to check out, so you'll have no trouble rounding up fresh things to play around with. But some things never change--including the fact that there are a variety of Exotic and Mythic weapons you can find or purchase across the map. Some are new and some are returning favorites, but we've got the full list of them here to help you along your quest to find them all.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Oathbound Quests And How To Complete Them
Last season, Epic abandoned its normal weekly story quest structure in Fortnite, opting instead for a batch of quests that were available only in the first two weeks, followed by another batch of quests near the end of the season. And in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it looks like it's taking a similar approach with the Oathbound quests on the awesome new island.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay
Watch as we try out the various new mechanics in the latest chapter and season of Fortnite. We use the motorcycles, traverse on ice, use the new hammer weapon, try control point and much more.
Fortnite: Where To Get The Shockwave Hammer And How To Use It
With any new season of Fortnite, you can rest assured there will be thrilling new weapons to test out, but the introduction of Chapter 4 Season 1 comes packing one of the most epic ones yet. The brand-new Shockwave Hammer is a melee weapon that can dish out some hefty damage with each mighty swing, but that's probably not going to be the main reason you pick this one up. Read on to find out where to find this heavy hitter and why you'll want to drag it around with you.
What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed: New POIs, Gameplay Changes, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and maybe more exciting than anything else is its new map. The new Fortnite map has some touchstones of past maps, like various biomes, a mountain range, and a wintry section that will no doubt be the focal point of the forthcoming winter event. Here's a breakdown of everything we've learned about the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Boss Fight: How To Defeat Geno, The Ageless Champion
Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought a ton of major changes to one of the biggest games in the world--but some things stayed the same. For example, this season features a brand-new boss enemy, dubbed The Ageless Champion, who has an awesome Mythic weapon that you can loot from him after you take him down.
Fortnite NPCs In Chapter 4 Season 1: All 15 Character Locations
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in Season 1, you'll want to meet all 15 characters, often called NPCs, to take advantage of their sold items, services, and other special features. Heck, even the unique story dialogue is pretty cool. We've tracked down all 15 Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 1. Use our below map and list to meet and greet everyone for yourself and finish off your Fortnite character collection book.
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Great Turtle Shell Shield
If you're looking to collect every shield in Elden Ring, you'll likely come across a large majority of them by just playing through the game normally. However, a handful of shields can be easily missed without a keen eye. That's the case with the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which you may overlook if you're not paying close attention. In this guide, we'll tell you how to get your hands on it.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch Fixes Its Most Famous In-Joke
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free new-gen update is coming later in December, and it'll add improved visuals, a new quest, and a photo mode to the game. However, it'll also fix one of the most memetic oversights in the original game. In the Witcher 3 quest Destination: Skellige, Geralt's...
The Game Awards Will Be Shorter Than Last Year
Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards 2022 will be much shorter than last year's showcase. During a recent Twitter Spaces talk--via Resetera--Keighley discussed the upcoming ceremony, which is set to air on December 8, and answered some questions about what to expect. The Game Awards is usually filled with not only award presentations, but interviews with developers and trailers for brand-new games. This usually results in a lengthy broadcast, considering there are also ads aired throughout, but Keighley has said it will be shorter this year.
Vampire Survivors DLC Adds New Characters, Weapons, And One Huge Stage On December 15
Vampire Survivors will be getting its first DLC expansion on December 15 on PC via Steam and Xbox, titled Legacy of the Moonspell. Priced at an eyewatering $2, this new content will add eight extra characters, over a dozen new weapons, six music tracks and one massive stage to use as a firing range for all these new tools.
Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Spin-Off Is No Longer Happening
Plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode had existed long before the game launched, but in a new update from developer CD Projekt Red, that online mode became a casualty of the game's turbulent release. The studio was forced to focus all of its energy on whipping Cyberpunk 2077 into shape, as senior quest designer and coordinator Philipp Weber explained to Eurogamer.
Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock
Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass. In Overwatch 2...
Riot's Project L Video Showcases Core Fighting System, Including Tag Mechanics
During the last Project L update back in August, executive producer Tom Cannon said there would be one more update for the upcoming fighter from Riot Games before the end of 2022. That update has arrived in the form of a six-minute dev diary highlighting core gameplay mechanics, tag options, and brand-new gameplay.
