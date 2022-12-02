ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Peach Cobbler Factory adds cookies to their menu

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler factory is getting a big expansion to their menu. Arvin and Brock Thompson, owners of The Peach Cobbler Factory in Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new cookies. You can place an order here. This segment is sponsored...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Tudor’s Biscuit World holds truck giveaway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit Worlds is bringing back their annual truck giveaway this Christmas!. Elizabeth Epling stopped by First Look at Four to explain. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Full service bike shop opens in Hurricane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re an avid bike rider or just looking to start a new hobby, WheelBilly Bikes has everything you need to get riding. Tom Samples, owner of WheelBilly Bikes, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it all got started. This segment...
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Flames damage two homes in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire that started in one home spread Monday morning, Huntington fire crews report. Flames were reported at a home along 28th Street around 10:20 a.m. Firefighters say flames spread to a neighboring home, causing damage. Fire crews on scene tell WSAZ.com one person was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

House fire in Chesapeake closes road

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Dispatch says multiple crews are responding to a house fire. The house is on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatch says three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed while crews work, which will cause delays for drivers heading in the direction...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WSAZ

Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Huntington’s defense propels Highlanders to their 1st football state championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Parkersburg South came into the West Virginia Class AAA state championship averaging 52 points per game. But it was the Highlanders defense stole the day at Wheeling Island Stadium. Huntington won its first ever football state championship over the Patriots 28-3. The Highlanders’ defense was opportunistic and turned a fumble recovery into a Gavin Lochow touchdown pass to D’edrick Graves to give Huntington a 7-3 halftime lead.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. lawmakers hear pitch for random, armed school security

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When your child or grandchild leaves for school, you hope they will be safe. That almost didn’t happen months ago -- April 6 in Jackson County, West Virginia. A student smuggled a gun onto the bus, the would-be shooter with a target in mind upon arrival at Ripley Middle School.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman charged with malicious assault after stabbing incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after an argument turned physical on Sunday, December 4, Huntington Police reports. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officers say the incident involved three women. The victim told police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing Persons Alert issued for woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Ripley was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon, according to Ripley Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Hitt. The chief tells WSAZ.com that 10 different fire departments responded to the fire scene along Random Road. “We called in extra help because the woods are also...
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
WSAZ

Kentucky Power plans major upgrades in Floyd and Johnson counties

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties. The company is hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 14 miles of a transmission...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Police search for missing man with medical condition

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert was issued for a man with medical conditions. West Virginia State Police are searching for Jesse Fry. The agency said Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires medication. Fry’s family hasn’t had contact with him since Nov. 14. According...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Community mourns the loss of Assistant Fire Chief

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -A firefighter in our region has died. The Grayson Fire Department announcing Assistant Fire Chief Duane Suttles passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said, “Please pray for his family, our fire department, and the City of Grayson as we mourn his loss.”. Tributes poured...
GRAYSON, KY

