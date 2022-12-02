Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Cabell-Midland Music Department holds Christmas concert fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland High School is giving back with the gift of music. Mark Cooper stopped by First Look at Four with all the details.
WSAZ
Peach Cobbler Factory adds cookies to their menu
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler factory is getting a big expansion to their menu. Arvin and Brock Thompson, owners of The Peach Cobbler Factory in Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new cookies. You can place an order here. This segment is sponsored...
WSAZ
“Deaf Santa” event returns to Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountwest Community and Technical College held their annual “Deaf Santa” event over the weekend. Dee Wilson and Casey Morrison, students at MWCTC, stopped by First Look at Four to talk more about the event and what it means for kids in our region.
WSAZ
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit Worlds is bringing back their annual truck giveaway this Christmas!. Elizabeth Epling stopped by First Look at Four to explain. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Cabell County EMS holds first-ever Christmas toy drive for Salvation Army
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boxes full of toys are getting packed up, and sent off to the Salvation Army for Christmas time -- all donated by Cabell County EMS employees for their first-ever Christmas toy drive. “It’s the Christmas spirit. It’s time to reach out and to help the needy,”...
WSAZ
Full service bike shop opens in Hurricane
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re an avid bike rider or just looking to start a new hobby, WheelBilly Bikes has everything you need to get riding. Tom Samples, owner of WheelBilly Bikes, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it all got started. This segment...
WSAZ
Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
WSAZ
Flames damage two homes in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire that started in one home spread Monday morning, Huntington fire crews report. Flames were reported at a home along 28th Street around 10:20 a.m. Firefighters say flames spread to a neighboring home, causing damage. Fire crews on scene tell WSAZ.com one person was...
WSAZ
House fire in Chesapeake closes road
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Dispatch says multiple crews are responding to a house fire. The house is on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatch says three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed while crews work, which will cause delays for drivers heading in the direction...
WSAZ
Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
WSAZ
Huntington’s defense propels Highlanders to their 1st football state championship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Parkersburg South came into the West Virginia Class AAA state championship averaging 52 points per game. But it was the Highlanders defense stole the day at Wheeling Island Stadium. Huntington won its first ever football state championship over the Patriots 28-3. The Highlanders’ defense was opportunistic and turned a fumble recovery into a Gavin Lochow touchdown pass to D’edrick Graves to give Huntington a 7-3 halftime lead.
WSAZ
W.Va. lawmakers hear pitch for random, armed school security
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When your child or grandchild leaves for school, you hope they will be safe. That almost didn’t happen months ago -- April 6 in Jackson County, West Virginia. A student smuggled a gun onto the bus, the would-be shooter with a target in mind upon arrival at Ripley Middle School.
WSAZ
Woman charged with malicious assault after stabbing incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after an argument turned physical on Sunday, December 4, Huntington Police reports. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officers say the incident involved three women. The victim told police...
WSAZ
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
WSAZ
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Ripley was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon, according to Ripley Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Hitt. The chief tells WSAZ.com that 10 different fire departments responded to the fire scene along Random Road. “We called in extra help because the woods are also...
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
WSAZ
Kentucky Power plans major upgrades in Floyd and Johnson counties
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties. The company is hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 14 miles of a transmission...
WSAZ
Police search for missing man with medical condition
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert was issued for a man with medical conditions. West Virginia State Police are searching for Jesse Fry. The agency said Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires medication. Fry’s family hasn’t had contact with him since Nov. 14. According...
WSAZ
Community mourns the loss of Assistant Fire Chief
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -A firefighter in our region has died. The Grayson Fire Department announcing Assistant Fire Chief Duane Suttles passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said, “Please pray for his family, our fire department, and the City of Grayson as we mourn his loss.”. Tributes poured...
WSAZ
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
