Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
Patricia Kae (Daugherty) Siglin of Perry
Patricia Kae (Daugherty) Siglin, 90, of Perry passed away peacefully at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa, Nov. 30, 2022, from congestive heart failure. Patricia or “Pat” was born Dec. 10, 1931, the daughter of Richard and Opal (Bever) Daugherty in rural Earlham, Iowa. Growing up, her parents farmed in the Earlham, Perry and Woodward areas.
StormTeam 3: Slick Roads; Winter Weather Advisory for North Iowa Monday morning
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN NORTH IOWA UNTIL 11AM***. A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is moving through North Iowa this morning and WILL impact the morning commute and road conditions. Snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible, while a narrow west-east band of ice accumulations above 0.1 inches will exist in tandem with this somewhere along US18. This narrow area will be quite impactful. Consider delaying travel, and if not, please be EXTRA careful when out driving this morning.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
One Dead in Latest Iowa Airplane and Power Line Crash
A deadly plane crash near Corning, Iowa, is under intense investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration. The Iowa State Patrol reports a plane with a single person on board took off from the Adams County airport at approximately 12:38 p.m. Monday. It's said that the aircraft...
Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
Gregg Young Chevrolet Announces New Location in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rod Deter tells KSOM/KS95 News the sale of the longtime family-owned dealership to Gregg Young Chevrolet is official. Gregg Young Chevrolet released the following statement on its Facebook page: Today, we added our 8th Gregg Young location in beautiful and bustling Atlantic, IA! We couldn’t be more thankful for the continued support from our friends, family, customers & partners. And a big congratulations to Matt Miller, our new General Manager of our Atlantic stores. Your hard work, constant perseverance & dedication to Going the Extra Mile every day has led you here. We can’t wait to see what you bring to Atlantic. We can now serve even more fine customers in the Nebraska & Iowa communities! We’re very proud of that! Join us in welcoming Gregg Young Chevrolet Buick GMC of Atlantic and Gregg Young CDJR of Atlantic to The Gregg Young Family #ExtraMile #AtlanticIowa #GYautogroup.
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Ashby Avenue lights up for the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A magical holiday tradition continues this year in Beaverdale. Ashby Avenue is lit up with Christmas lights. Nearly every home puts up thousands of lights each year to create a street-long sparkling spectacle. Dates and times include:. Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 10...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Perry Police Report December 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Perry Park Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male yelling in the roadway in the area of Eighth and Iowa streets. The officers located the male and determined that all was okay.
Chad Hoffbeck of Perry
Chad Hoffbeck, 84, of Perry passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the King’s Garden Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church near Bouton. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
Light wintry mix possible Monday morning
A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
New week brings rain and snow chances to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Sunny skies and 40° temps made for much better weather earlier today. Now we're looking ahead to a few possibilities of precipitation this coming work week. A few more clouds will spread in tonight before a cold front arrives in northwest Iowa...
Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot
(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
