(Atlantic) Rod Deter tells KSOM/KS95 News the sale of the longtime family-owned dealership to Gregg Young Chevrolet is official. Gregg Young Chevrolet released the following statement on its Facebook page: Today, we added our 8th Gregg Young location in beautiful and bustling Atlantic, IA! We couldn’t be more thankful for the continued support from our friends, family, customers & partners. And a big congratulations to Matt Miller, our new General Manager of our Atlantic stores. Your hard work, constant perseverance & dedication to Going the Extra Mile every day has led you here. We can’t wait to see what you bring to Atlantic. We can now serve even more fine customers in the Nebraska & Iowa communities! We’re very proud of that! Join us in welcoming Gregg Young Chevrolet Buick GMC of Atlantic and Gregg Young CDJR of Atlantic to The Gregg Young Family #ExtraMile #AtlanticIowa #GYautogroup.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO