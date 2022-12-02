Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph Trailer Focuses On Rasputin And Xivu Arath
Season 19 of Destiny 2's Witch Queen era is officially titled Season of the Seraph and will run from December 6 until February 28. Picking up shortly after the events of Season of Plunder, which ended with renegade Warlock Osiris being revived from his coma, tThe trailer for Season of the Seraph shows Guardians embarking on a new quest to resurrect the Golden Age AI Rasputin, the warmind that has played a crucial role in several Destiny events.
Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0 Overhauls Dozens Of Exotics, Tweaks Subclasses, And Ditches Destination Materials
Destiny 2's latest season, Season of the Seraph, has officially begun this week and as usual, it has come with a hefty patch. Aside from adding new content for Season 19, Update 6.3.0 has also introduced hundreds of small but substantial changes to the game. Several of these changes have been discussed before, and include the start of an overhauled PvP scene in Destiny 2, destination materials being phased out, and plenty of weapon archetypes being tweaked to have a stronger identity.
Destiny 2 Tweaks Void Hunter Invisibility In PvP In A Surprising Way
Destiny 2's PvP activities like the Crucible continue to be some of its most popular modes, but everybody knows that getting killed by an invisible Void Hunter is rarely fun. As such, Bungie plans to add an interesting wrinkle to this ability to give players a fighting chance against it.
Fortnite Exotics And Mythics In Chapter 4 Season 1: All Special Weapons And Items
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is packing quite a lot of new stuff to check out, so you'll have no trouble rounding up fresh things to play around with. But some things never change--including the fact that there are a variety of Exotic and Mythic weapons you can find or purchase across the map. Some are new and some are returning favorites, but we've got the full list of them here to help you along your quest to find them all.
What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
Fortnite New Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 1: New Shotguns, Assault Rifles, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in its inaugural season, a new slate of weapons has arrived for you to scavenge and, with a bit of luck, carry to victory. While some items in this season's loot pool return from past seasons and chapters, each new chapter of Fortnite has also introduced wholly new items and guns never before seen. Chapter 4 continues that tradition. Here's a breakdown of all new Fortnite guns and items in Chapter 4 Season 1, plus a look at what else has been vaulted or unvaulted.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Oathbound Quests And How To Complete Them
Last season, Epic abandoned its normal weekly story quest structure in Fortnite, opting instead for a batch of quests that were available only in the first two weeks, followed by another batch of quests near the end of the season. And in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it looks like it's taking a similar approach with the Oathbound quests on the awesome new island.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Explorer Quests And Launch Challenges
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is officially released, and it has no doubt brought a wide variety of changes to the popular battle royale. However, one thing that hasn't changed is that a new season also means a new set of challenges to complete, so it's no surprise that Chapter 4 is kicking things off with the usual launch week challenges. This time around, though, there are also some Explorer Quests that entice you to, well, explore the new map. We'll give the full scoop on all of these below so that you can start grinding out XP towards completing this season's exciting battle pass.
Elden Ring Free Colosseum Update Adds Multiplayer This Week
Out of nowhere, Bandai Namco and From Software have announced that multiplayer is coming to Elden Ring, and it's launching this week in a free update. The Colosseum update, which arrives December 7, invites players into the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid where they can fight in 1v1 duels, as part of a team, or in free-for-all matches. All of this comes to Elden Ring in update 1.08, but the full patch notes haven't been announced yet.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
Check out what happens at the end of Chapter 3 of Fortnite in the Fracture event. We get a tease and glimpse into Chapter 4 with cross collaborations including the Hulk, Doom Slayer, and Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed: New POIs, Gameplay Changes, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and maybe more exciting than anything else is its new map. The new Fortnite map has some touchstones of past maps, like various biomes, a mountain range, and a wintry section that will no doubt be the focal point of the forthcoming winter event. Here's a breakdown of everything we've learned about the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map.
Fortnite: Where To Get The Shockwave Hammer And How To Use It
With any new season of Fortnite, you can rest assured there will be thrilling new weapons to test out, but the introduction of Chapter 4 Season 1 comes packing one of the most epic ones yet. The brand-new Shockwave Hammer is a melee weapon that can dish out some hefty damage with each mighty swing, but that's probably not going to be the main reason you pick this one up. Read on to find out where to find this heavy hitter and why you'll want to drag it around with you.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Review - Conflict Resolved
Much like protagonist Zack Fair himself, the story of the self-proclaimed country-boy-turned-SOLDIER-First-Class is not one shrouded in mystery. If you've engaged with Final Fantasy VII or any of its various spin-offs, prequels, remakes, or animated movies, chances are you understand the weight of his legacy--which is, coincidentally, only rivaled by the weight of his sword. However, if you're looking for the definitive way to experience it, look no further than Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Stitch
Unlocking the various characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley usually requires visiting their realm or simply meeting them out and about in your valley, but in the case of one mischievous little alien, you'll need to put in a bit more work. Unlocking the blue menace Stitch requires you to stumble upon a specific item in your valley and work through a series of quests over the course of a few days, which we'll detail for you below.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is Shutting Down, CD Projekt Red Laying Off Staff
Spokko and CD Projekt Red have announced that the augmented reality mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, will be shut down at the end of June and that some of its development team will be laid off. The game was first announced in August 2020 and was released in July 2021.
Grab 4 Cool Steam Games For Just $4, Including An Awesome 3D Metroidvania
Feel like an adventure? Then you should check out Fanatical’s new Epic Quest bundle, which includes four adventure-focused PC games for just $4--a massive discount from the $84.96 total these titles would cost separately. The bundle includes Supraland, a first-person adventure game with a metroidvania world design and 3D...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Boss Fight: How To Defeat Geno, The Ageless Champion
Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought a ton of major changes to one of the biggest games in the world--but some things stayed the same. For example, this season features a brand-new boss enemy, dubbed The Ageless Champion, who has an awesome Mythic weapon that you can loot from him after you take him down.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early Via Steam Listing
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's action-adventure game from Respawn, will be released in March 2023, according to the game's Steam page first spotted by Resetera. Some people are seeing a March 15 release date and others are seeing a March 16 date on the page. The Steam...
Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Spin-Off Is No Longer Happening
Plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode had existed long before the game launched, but in a new update from developer CD Projekt Red, that online mode became a casualty of the game's turbulent release. The studio was forced to focus all of its energy on whipping Cyberpunk 2077 into shape, as senior quest designer and coordinator Philipp Weber explained to Eurogamer.
Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock
Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass. In Overwatch 2...
