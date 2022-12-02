Read full article on original website
Related
niceville.com
“Wired on Woods Drive” light show dazzles in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy the magic of the Christmas season in sight and sound with the inaugural “Wired on Woods Drive,” a Holiday light show that takes place nightly in Niceville. Wired on Woods Drive features colorful, dazzling lights, displays, fun mashups, and movie clips that are...
WJHG-TV
Captain Claus invites you out for a fun Christmas event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is hosting their 2nd Annual Christmas with Cops event that promises to be fun for the whole family. Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa, food, snow, and of course photos with Capt. Claus. The free event will be held...
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
Interactive Christmas village opening in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities. While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate. Visitors […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week on Time Travel Tuesday our favorite local historian brought along some history in the form of video clips. Bill Hudson brought along everything from new fighter jets arriving at Tyndall Air Force Base to footage that hits close to home here at NewsChannel 7. Working at as a videographer at the station some time ago, Hudson reflects fondly on the memories he has captured.
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local Christmas tradition is coming to an end. Salvage Santa is closing up his workshop at the end of this Christmas season. Mike Jones, or better known as Salvage Santa himself, has been collecting bikes and refurbishing old ones to give to kids in need for more than 40 years.
WJHG-TV
City of Mexico Beach spreads holiday cheer with annual Christmas event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Mexico Beach is one of the many tight-knit communities in Northwest Florida that’s holding Christmas festivities. The City’s annual golf cart parade and Christmas tree lighting took place Sunday evening. “It’s just amazing to have that,” Doug Baber, city administrator...
WJHG-TV
850 Strong Christmas Concert
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The sounds of music, can uplift spirits even during hard times. “We have to find hope in the midst every day of our lives,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer, said. “Not just at Christmas time... but this surely is a special time,”. 2022...
mypanhandle.com
A Freeport teen is making a difference in the lives of foster children
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport teenager is making a difference in the lives of foster children across Florida. For the third year in a row, she’s collecting donations for Christmas. 15-year-old Larae Smith wanted to find a way to make Christmas special for foster children. “Comfort at...
WJHG-TV
The Panama City Police Department unveils new logo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is getting a new set of wheels and doing some re-branding along the way. From the past black and white SUVs and cars, the department will now be debuting a new logo on more than 30 vehicles. These new vehicles...
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
WJHG-TV
Favorite Christmas cookies on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed their favorite types of Christmas cookies. Jessica and Sam talked about their recent attempts with simple yet delicious recipes and explained what to bring to a cookie swap at your next holiday gathering.
WJHG-TV
Increasing shortage of children’s painkillers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the majority of the U.S. is experiencing high levels of respiratory viruses, certain over the counter children’s painkillers are getting harder to find. Dr. Maureen Ahmann, Pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic, said, “I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I’ve never seen this...
Chipola FFA Federation held their 3rd ‘Merry Market’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Several community members came to support their local vendors and students apart of FFA in their schools at the Citizen’s Lodge in Marianna. The craft show supported local companies and helped fund FFA trips and conventions.The vendors pay $60 to Chipola FFA Federation. The money is then dispersed to various FFA […]
mypanhandle.com
Harrison Avenue Streetscape takes months longer than schedule
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB) — Panama City officials said it is going to take longer than expected to complete the first phase of the Harrison Avenue Streetscape project. Initially, the three-block stretch of the street that runs from Government Street to 4th Street, was estimated to be completed by the start of 2023.
mypanhandle.com
PCPD headed south to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of Panama City Police officers will be heading south to help with the Hurricane Ian recovery effort. Six officers, including team leader Lieutenant Billy Carstarphen, will be going to Sanibel Island and Venice Beach. Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Venice Beach head-on...
WJHG-TV
Boy Shot in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 12-year-old boy shot five times Friday night is on the road to recovery. Calhoun County sheriff’s officials said the call came in a little after 10 pm to a house on Adam spears lane in Blountstown. Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said they believe it...
WJHG-TV
Future of Marina Civic Center replacement still in question
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Marina Civic Center in Historic Downtown Panama City still sits vacant. “The Civic Center was the art-hub of everything going on in Bay County,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “Certainly not having a facility of that size or capability is absolutely detrimental to the art community.”
Bay Co. dealing with paramedic/EMT shortage
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services is facing somewhat of a crisis. Officials said they’re in the midst of a severe paramedic shortage. Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said the department is actively recruiting to fill 15 vacant spots. “If we had more people, we’d have more units out there in the […]
WJHG-TV
Fog gives way to sunshine and warmth today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar overhead. But at the surface, dense fog has returned. An advisory is in effect until 9am CST this morning for visibility below a mile and at times less than a quarter mile or near zero. Give yourself a few minutes extra out the door this morning in anticipation of slower travels for early morning commuters, especially before 8am. It’ll take some time to rid ourselves of the fog this morning. But gradually we’ll see it lift out and disperse by mid to late morning.
Comments / 0