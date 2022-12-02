PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar overhead. But at the surface, dense fog has returned. An advisory is in effect until 9am CST this morning for visibility below a mile and at times less than a quarter mile or near zero. Give yourself a few minutes extra out the door this morning in anticipation of slower travels for early morning commuters, especially before 8am. It’ll take some time to rid ourselves of the fog this morning. But gradually we’ll see it lift out and disperse by mid to late morning.

