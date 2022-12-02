Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Tweaks Void Hunter Invisibility In PvP In A Surprising Way
Destiny 2's PvP activities like the Crucible continue to be some of its most popular modes, but everybody knows that getting killed by an invisible Void Hunter is rarely fun. As such, Bungie plans to add an interesting wrinkle to this ability to give players a fighting chance against it.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Oathbound Quests And How To Complete Them
Last season, Epic abandoned its normal weekly story quest structure in Fortnite, opting instead for a batch of quests that were available only in the first two weeks, followed by another batch of quests near the end of the season. And in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it looks like it's taking a similar approach with the Oathbound quests on the awesome new island.
Fortnite New Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 1: New Shotguns, Assault Rifles, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in its inaugural season, a new slate of weapons has arrived for you to scavenge and, with a bit of luck, carry to victory. While some items in this season's loot pool return from past seasons and chapters, each new chapter of Fortnite has also introduced wholly new items and guns never before seen. Chapter 4 continues that tradition. Here's a breakdown of all new Fortnite guns and items in Chapter 4 Season 1, plus a look at what else has been vaulted or unvaulted.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
Check out what happens at the end of Chapter 3 of Fortnite in the Fracture event. We get a tease and glimpse into Chapter 4 with cross collaborations including the Hulk, Doom Slayer, and Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher.
Fortnite: Where To Get The Shockwave Hammer And How To Use It
With any new season of Fortnite, you can rest assured there will be thrilling new weapons to test out, but the introduction of Chapter 4 Season 1 comes packing one of the most epic ones yet. The brand-new Shockwave Hammer is a melee weapon that can dish out some hefty damage with each mighty swing, but that's probably not going to be the main reason you pick this one up. Read on to find out where to find this heavy hitter and why you'll want to drag it around with you.
Vampire Survivors DLC Adds New Characters, Weapons, And One Huge Stage On December 15
Vampire Survivors will be getting its first DLC expansion on December 15 on PC via Steam and Xbox, titled Legacy of the Moonspell. Priced at an eyewatering $2, this new content will add eight extra characters, over a dozen new weapons, six music tracks and one massive stage to use as a firing range for all these new tools.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Explorer Quests And Launch Challenges
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is officially released, and it has no doubt brought a wide variety of changes to the popular battle royale. However, one thing that hasn't changed is that a new season also means a new set of challenges to complete, so it's no surprise that Chapter 4 is kicking things off with the usual launch week challenges. This time around, though, there are also some Explorer Quests that entice you to, well, explore the new map. We'll give the full scoop on all of these below so that you can start grinding out XP towards completing this season's exciting battle pass.
What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Stitch
Unlocking the various characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley usually requires visiting their realm or simply meeting them out and about in your valley, but in the case of one mischievous little alien, you'll need to put in a bit more work. Unlocking the blue menace Stitch requires you to stumble upon a specific item in your valley and work through a series of quests over the course of a few days, which we'll detail for you below.
Elden Ring Free Colosseum Update Adds Multiplayer This Week
Out of nowhere, Bandai Namco and From Software have announced that multiplayer is coming to Elden Ring, and it's launching this week in a free update. The Colosseum update, which arrives December 7, invites players into the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid where they can fight in 1v1 duels, as part of a team, or in free-for-all matches. All of this comes to Elden Ring in update 1.08, but the full patch notes haven't been announced yet.
BLACKTAIL - The Forest Awaits
You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from her medieval settlement following the mysterious disappearance of your twin sister and life-long protector Zora. When living memories of your past return as foul, walking spirits, you are left with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling your own mystery. Track them down with your trusty bow. Craft arrows, potions and gather materials to survive in the ominous woods. Engage in thrilling fights against mighty b.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is Shutting Down, CD Projekt Red Laying Off Staff
Spokko and CD Projekt Red have announced that the augmented reality mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, will be shut down at the end of June and that some of its development team will be laid off. The game was first announced in August 2020 and was released in July 2021.
The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
The Witcher 3 is back with a fresh coat of paint. We had a chance to check it out, and it looks and plays better than ever. Jake and DeVante talk through their thoughts after an extended preview. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally came to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2015. It is widely considering one of the best games of that generation, and now it's getting a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. This version adds two modes: Performance and Ray Tracing. Both settings look great, but the Ray Tracing mode utilizes some subtle ray tracing techniques to enhance the visuals even more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade.
God Of War Ragnarok Adds Photo Mode In Free Update
God of War Ragnarok got a new update today, December 5, and it adds a photo mode to the popular PlayStation exclusive. Just like the 2018 God of War, Ragnarok launched without a photo mode, opting to add it later on as a free update for all players. Ragnarok's photo...
PowerWash Simulator Developer Delays Content Announcement And New Console Release Dates
Developer FuturLab no longer plans to pull back the curtain on a content update for PowerWash Simulator tomorrow. Originally, the team was going to provide information on December 6 for an upcoming free mini-story expansion for the first-person cleaning game. The update will reportedly add five new levels to the title, including never-before-seen vehicles.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Everything New In The Winter Update
Following the successful Halloween update that brought some fun limited-time valley events and plenty of spooky new items and cosmetics in the Villains Star Path, Disney Dreamlight Valley is back at it again with a new winter update bringing a whole lot of holiday cheer to players everywhere. From the introduction of a new realm and characters to a plethora of holiday-themed items and exciting quality-of-life improvements, the new Missions in Uncharted Space update has it all. We'll break down all of the most important stuff you need to know about Dreamlight Valley's newest patch below.
The Witcher 3 New-Gen Update Supports Many, But Not All, Of Its Most Popular Mods
CD Projekt Red is bringing official mod integration and additional modding tools alongside The Witcher 3's new-gen PC update. In a post on the official CD Projekt Red forums, a developer representative outlines plans for modding compatibility. It has been six years since the last major PC update, so it's inevitable that a new update will change basic files in such a way that renders some mods unusable. In this post, CD Projekt Red linked a list of the Witcher 3's most popular mods to show whether or not they are compatible with the upcoming patch. For example, compatible mods include the All Quest Objectives On Map and the Over 9000 Weight Limit mod. Incompatible mods include Always Full Exp and Slots Slots Slots.
The Best Switch Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With impressive sales numbers behind it, Nintendo's Switch console has been on a tear throughout 2022 thanks to a number of high-profile first and third-party games. From reliable franchises such as Super Mario to niche games from the likes of Atlus and Spike Chunsoft, the Switch has been a Swiss army knife of interactive appeal, always having something available to appeal to someone.
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Great Turtle Shell Shield
If you're looking to collect every shield in Elden Ring, you'll likely come across a large majority of them by just playing through the game normally. However, a handful of shields can be easily missed without a keen eye. That's the case with the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which you may overlook if you're not paying close attention. In this guide, we'll tell you how to get your hands on it.
