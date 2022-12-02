Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate
Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
Comments / 0