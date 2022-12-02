Read full article on original website
2022 Holiday Artisan Market at Flying Bison
The only thing that could make a holiday market even better is… if the market is held inside a brewery. And that’s exactly what’s taking place at Flying Bison on Saturday, December 10 (11am-4pm). On that day, some of Buffalo’s favorite artists, artisans, makers, and producers will...
GObike Buffalo’s new Headquarters on Broadway
GObike Buffalo has a new headquarters at 313 Broadway. This is the building that has been meticulously restored by architect Michael Anderson (learn more). The first floor space will be finished before Christmas, says Anderson. Once GObike moves into the building, it will be 100% occupied. Anderson’s Abstract Architecture occupies...
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
"716MAS" at RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
Queen City Traveling Market: Holiday Edition
The Queen City Traveling Market: Holiday Edition is coming to The Barrel Factory, Buffalo’s newly-restored, 119-year old historic factory in Buffalo’s Old First Ward. I wrote about this iconic venue last month, detailing many of its newest features. One of the features is the full service Barrel Factory Restaurant. Another point of intrigue is the never-ending array of events that occur at the multidimensional venue, including the upcoming Queen City Traveling Market. And what a space to host such an event, with the open-market atmosphere, the rough-hewn wood decor, and the overall sensational setting that lends itself so perfectly to such a cheerful holiday soirée.
2022 Holiday Market at The Foundry
Looking for inspiration this holiday season? Want to find some unique hand crafted gifts for friends and family?. Well, look no further than The Foundry, which is hosting its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, December 10. On that day, a gathering of makers and small businesses will be showcased at...
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
Spirits Made in Buffalo are a Must-Have for the Holidays
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. You’ll find the city’s oldest and most storied distillery on Seneca Street in the heart of Larkinville. Buffalo Distilling Company was founded in 1893 and relaunched in 2012...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
Jingle Falls USA: 'SantaCon Bar Crawl' returns to downtown Niagara Falls
Jingle Falls USA will wrap up for 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 10. In addition to the family-friendly activities on Old Falls Street earlier in the day, a “SantaCon Bar Crawl” will take place in the downtown corridor from 4-10 p.m. The festive fun is open to adults 21...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
Historic Butler Mansion sells to Douglas Development
The historic Butler Mansion has been sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, who was one of a number of bidders on the property. The seller – The University at Buffalo Foundation (UBF) – put the urban estate on the market in order to concentrate its efforts on its three primary campuses (South, North, and The Medical Campus). Releasing the property is inline with UBF’s physical master plan objectives.
CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
Magical winter fun at Botanical Gardens
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens says it has filled the month of December with “magical holiday experiences that will create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the seasonal plants, lights and train displays will bring joy to all visitors. Make the most of this holiday season with a stunning tropical oasis filled with plants, lights and joy.”
Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade in photos
Despite bitter cold temperatures, myriad residents and visitors lined Center Street Sunday evening to watch the second annual Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade. The roughly 60-minute event featured colorful floats, dancers, first responders and local leaders doing their part to make the season, well, brighter. Prior to the Lewiston Christmas Walks...
BRTV | Fashion in Buffalo: Rashaad Holley
Buffalo’s hidden fashion culture brings a new outlook to shopping in a fast-paced world. Motivating, influencing and inspiring are all attributes to Buffalo’s fashion designers and their work. Throughout this series, the emphasis of Buffalo’s fashion culture will be highlighted through a set of talented designers and their journey to how they got to where they are today. These designers will include: Phylicia Dove, Novi Paluch, Rashaad Holley and Pete the God.
