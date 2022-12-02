Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph Trailer Focuses On Rasputin And Xivu Arath
Season 19 of Destiny 2's Witch Queen era is officially titled Season of the Seraph and will run from December 6 until February 28. Picking up shortly after the events of Season of Plunder, which ended with renegade Warlock Osiris being revived from his coma, tThe trailer for Season of the Seraph shows Guardians embarking on a new quest to resurrect the Golden Age AI Rasputin, the warmind that has played a crucial role in several Destiny events.
Destiny 2 Tweaks Void Hunter Invisibility In PvP In A Surprising Way
Destiny 2's PvP activities like the Crucible continue to be some of its most popular modes, but everybody knows that getting killed by an invisible Void Hunter is rarely fun. As such, Bungie plans to add an interesting wrinkle to this ability to give players a fighting chance against it.
Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0 Overhauls Dozens Of Exotics, Tweaks Subclasses, And Ditches Destination Materials
Destiny 2's latest season, Season of the Seraph, has officially begun this week and as usual, it has come with a hefty patch. Aside from adding new content for Season 19, Update 6.3.0 has also introduced hundreds of small but substantial changes to the game. Several of these changes have been discussed before, and include the start of an overhauled PvP scene in Destiny 2, destination materials being phased out, and plenty of weapon archetypes being tweaked to have a stronger identity.
Fortnite Exotics And Mythics In Chapter 4 Season 1: All Special Weapons And Items
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is packing quite a lot of new stuff to check out, so you'll have no trouble rounding up fresh things to play around with. But some things never change--including the fact that there are a variety of Exotic and Mythic weapons you can find or purchase across the map. Some are new and some are returning favorites, but we've got the full list of them here to help you along your quest to find them all.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Oathbound Quests And How To Complete Them
Last season, Epic abandoned its normal weekly story quest structure in Fortnite, opting instead for a batch of quests that were available only in the first two weeks, followed by another batch of quests near the end of the season. And in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it looks like it's taking a similar approach with the Oathbound quests on the awesome new island.
What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
We finally get to see some gameplay from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. In it we see the Doom Slayer in action, as well as Geralt of Rivia, and even Midoriya from My Hero Academia. Find out what's to come in the latest chapter of Fortnite tomorrow on December 4th!
Vampire Survivors DLC Adds New Characters, Weapons, And One Huge Stage On December 15
Vampire Survivors will be getting its first DLC expansion on December 15 on PC via Steam and Xbox, titled Legacy of the Moonspell. Priced at an eyewatering $2, this new content will add eight extra characters, over a dozen new weapons, six music tracks and one massive stage to use as a firing range for all these new tools.
The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
The Witcher 3 is back with a fresh coat of paint. We had a chance to check it out, and it looks and plays better than ever. Jake and DeVante talk through their thoughts after an extended preview. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally came to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2015. It is widely considering one of the best games of that generation, and now it's getting a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. This version adds two modes: Performance and Ray Tracing. Both settings look great, but the Ray Tracing mode utilizes some subtle ray tracing techniques to enhance the visuals even more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Start Time: When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up?
Fortnite Chapter 4 is just hours away. Though Epic hasn't publicly stated when Fortnite's servers will be back up, some historical precedence and reasonable deductions give us a pretty clear window of time. The short answer: You won't be waiting long. For a more detailed answer, keep reading. Here's when you can play Fortnite again.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early Via Steam Listing
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's action-adventure game from Respawn, will be released in March 2023, according to the game's Steam page first spotted by Resetera. Some people are seeing a March 15 release date and others are seeing a March 16 date on the page. The Steam...
Elden Ring Free Colosseum Update Adds Multiplayer This Week
Out of nowhere, Bandai Namco and From Software have announced that multiplayer is coming to Elden Ring, and it's launching this week in a free update. The Colosseum update, which arrives December 7, invites players into the colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid where they can fight in 1v1 duels, as part of a team, or in free-for-all matches. All of this comes to Elden Ring in update 1.08, but the full patch notes haven't been announced yet.
Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Spin-Off Is No Longer Happening
Plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode had existed long before the game launched, but in a new update from developer CD Projekt Red, that online mode became a casualty of the game's turbulent release. The studio was forced to focus all of its energy on whipping Cyberpunk 2077 into shape, as senior quest designer and coordinator Philipp Weber explained to Eurogamer.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Boss Fight: How To Defeat Geno, The Ageless Champion
Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought a ton of major changes to one of the biggest games in the world--but some things stayed the same. For example, this season features a brand-new boss enemy, dubbed The Ageless Champion, who has an awesome Mythic weapon that you can loot from him after you take him down.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For December 2022 Available Now
December 2022's free PlayStation Plus games lineup is available to claim now, and members have a lot to play this month. Though you're getting three titles like always, you technically have a whopping five games to play thanks to Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The remastered compilation is joined by Biomutant and Divine Knockout. All three titles are available to claim until January 3.
CD Projekt Red Will Stop Supporting Gwent, Its Witcher Card Game, In 2024
CD Projekt Red has announced that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, will stop receiving report by the end of 2024, with the studio's plans shifting to something it's calling Project Gwentfinity. Speaking with IGN, the studio laid out some of its short- and long-term plans for its Witcher spin-off game....
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Review - Conflict Resolved
Much like protagonist Zack Fair himself, the story of the self-proclaimed country-boy-turned-SOLDIER-First-Class is not one shrouded in mystery. If you've engaged with Final Fantasy VII or any of its various spin-offs, prequels, remakes, or animated movies, chances are you understand the weight of his legacy--which is, coincidentally, only rivaled by the weight of his sword. However, if you're looking for the definitive way to experience it, look no further than Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Get 8 Steam Deck Games For $10 With The New Play On The Go Bundle
If you’re looking to load up your new Steam Deck with some new games to play over the holidays, Fanatical’s Play On The Go 3 bundle gets you up to 8 PC games for just $10. And yes, they’re all Steam Deck-verified. The bundle is part of Fanatical's Bundlefestive promotion, which will bring new game bundles every day this week.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is Shutting Down, CD Projekt Red Laying Off Staff
Spokko and CD Projekt Red have announced that the augmented reality mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, will be shut down at the end of June and that some of its development team will be laid off. The game was first announced in August 2020 and was released in July 2021.
