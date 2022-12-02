The Witcher 3 is back with a fresh coat of paint. We had a chance to check it out, and it looks and plays better than ever. Jake and DeVante talk through their thoughts after an extended preview. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally came to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2015. It is widely considering one of the best games of that generation, and now it's getting a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. This version adds two modes: Performance and Ray Tracing. Both settings look great, but the Ray Tracing mode utilizes some subtle ray tracing techniques to enhance the visuals even more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade.

1 DAY AGO