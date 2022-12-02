Read full article on original website
WLUC
Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit. Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives. “The...
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum launches Nheena’s Neighborhood fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser. In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.
WLUC
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.
WLUC
Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County. It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works...
WLUC
Iron Mountain’s North Elementary School collects donations for TV6 Canathon
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Canathon donation pickups are underway this week and a Dickinson County elementary school is wrapping up its collection. North Elementary School is one of the major partners of the TV6 Canathon in Dickinson County. Classes K through 4th have been competing to see who brings in the most items.
WLUC
Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
WLUC
Marquette’s Sage & Spry offers new services among new ownership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sage & Spry on South Front Street in Marquette was originally opened over eight years ago by Angie Kates. The business has been sold to Jake Lemerand this past summer and will continue to be locally owned and operated. “It’s been a long time coming. About...
WLUC
Munising Fire Department teams up with Munising High School students to support local food pantries.
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire engines from the Munising Fire Department drove around downtown Munising to collect donations for local food pantries on Saturday. Munising High School’s varsity basketball team helped with the collection and transportation of the collected food items. Munising Fire Chief Ryan Anderson says it’s exciting...
WLUC
TV6 Christmas Craft Show wraps up this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft Show wrapped up Sunday after three busy days at the Superior Dome, with thousands of customers. From glassware to holiday decorations there was plenty to shop around for at the craft show. One booth, Mifab360 sells various metal signs or smaller trinkets. The Owner of the business, Chad Robillard said the craft shows are always fun to participate in.
WLUC
NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The qualifier for the FIRST Lego Legue State Contest took place in NMU’s Seaborg Center on Saturday. A total of 14 different robotics teams from elementary schools all over the U.P. were present at the event. The robots attempted to complete a variety of difficult tasks to gain points.
WLUC
Dickinson County business encourages customers to shop local during holiday season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brick + Mortar in Iron Mountain is one of the only clothing stores in Dickinson County that has both men’s and women’s selections. Owner Michael Pearson opened the store three years ago. I wanted to bring all new brands in the area that...
UPMATTERS
Homelessness in the 906 and how to help those in need
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-November was Homelessness Awareness Month, and the agencies that work to end homelessness gathered Wednesday night to present a unified voice outlining the resources available to those in need. The program, ‘Homelessness in the 906’ is working to raise awareness of homelessness, and the resources available.
WLUC
Marquette County police, fire to battle in Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The battle between emergency personnel will be taking over various Marquette County stores Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Area school students will have bell-ringing battles Saturday, Dec. 10. Anyone can sign-up to volunteer to bell ring through the Red Kettle Bell Campaign. There are still...
WLUC
WUPHD releases draft of new UP Environmental Health Code
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is opening a 30-day public comment period on the updated U.P. Environmental Health Code. The Environmental Health code mainly oversees the permitting and construction of on-site sewage systems and water wells in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The code was last changed in 1997. Proposed changes to the code will generally loosen restrictions and include language that recognizes technical advances.
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
WLUC
‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle school students shared their smarts in the annual Quiz Bowl. Twenty teams of five people came from all over the U.P. Bark River-Harris School hosted the competition. “We work hand in hand in tandem with community schools of North Menominee County – we’ve been doing...
WLUC
Making the most of winter: White water rafting Piers Gorge with True North Outpost
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-based adventure company True North Outpost says to go out of your comfort zone to make the most of winter. While the season might not pass any faster, it becomes more enjoyable when you embrace the cold instead of running away from it. That’s what TV6′s...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Dickinson County Chamber Board Adds Five New Members
The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce membership chose five new Board of Directors members. These five individuals round out the roster of fifteen Board members and are elected by the membership for a three year term. The newly elected 2023 Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Board members are as follows:
UPMATTERS
Man arrested for bomb threat at UP Health System-Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man has been arrested after police say he told staff at UP Health System-Marquette (UPHS-Marquette) that explosives had been placed at the hospital early Friday morning. According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were dispatched to UPHS-Marquette at 3:40 a.m. on December 2...
