ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit. Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives. “The...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP Children’s Museum launches Nheena’s Neighborhood fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum has started a new fundraiser. In honor of the longtime executive director and founder of the museum, Nheena Weyer Ittner, the museum will be renaming its Micro-Society exhibit to Nheena’s Neighborhood. Folks can donate money to the museum in exchange for different awards that will be on display in the exhibit. There will be a mural of Ittner made of a collage of photos from donors, “graffiti” with names of contributors, and street signs named after supporters.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need

ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County. It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works...
ARNOLD, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s Sage & Spry offers new services among new ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sage & Spry on South Front Street in Marquette was originally opened over eight years ago by Angie Kates. The business has been sold to Jake Lemerand this past summer and will continue to be locally owned and operated. “It’s been a long time coming. About...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

TV6 Christmas Craft Show wraps up this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft Show wrapped up Sunday after three busy days at the Superior Dome, with thousands of customers. From glassware to holiday decorations there was plenty to shop around for at the craft show. One booth, Mifab360 sells various metal signs or smaller trinkets. The Owner of the business, Chad Robillard said the craft shows are always fun to participate in.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The qualifier for the FIRST Lego Legue State Contest took place in NMU’s Seaborg Center on Saturday. A total of 14 different robotics teams from elementary schools all over the U.P. were present at the event. The robots attempted to complete a variety of difficult tasks to gain points.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Homelessness in the 906 and how to help those in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-November was Homelessness Awareness Month, and the agencies that work to end homelessness gathered Wednesday night to present a unified voice outlining the resources available to those in need. The program, ‘Homelessness in the 906’ is working to raise awareness of homelessness, and the resources available.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

WUPHD releases draft of new UP Environmental Health Code

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is opening a 30-day public comment period on the updated U.P. Environmental Health Code. The Environmental Health code mainly oversees the permitting and construction of on-site sewage systems and water wells in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The code was last changed in 1997. Proposed changes to the code will generally loosen restrictions and include language that recognizes technical advances.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Dickinson County Chamber Board Adds Five New Members

The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce membership chose five new Board of Directors members. These five individuals round out the roster of fifteen Board members and are elected by the membership for a three year term. The newly elected 2023 Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Board members are as follows:
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Man arrested for bomb threat at UP Health System-Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man has been arrested after police say he told staff at UP Health System-Marquette (UPHS-Marquette) that explosives had been placed at the hospital early Friday morning. According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were dispatched to UPHS-Marquette at 3:40 a.m. on December 2...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy