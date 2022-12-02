Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
SFGate
Meet Red-Beret Girl: TikTok’s Favorite Revolting Child
Meesha Garbett doesn’t think she’s a rebel. In all honesty, the 14-year-old isn’t even sure she’d call herself a professional dancer. That is at least, not yet. From the small town of Telford in Shropshire, England, Garbett tells Rolling Stone she’s been dancing since she was three, which has allowed her to pick up choreography easily. That skill has manifested into some major credits for the young actress and dancer, including parts in a George Ezra music video, Jingle Jangle, and the theatrical version of Cats. But her biggest role yet has already been making waves weeks before its U.S debut: the upcoming Netflix movie Matilda the Musical (based on the Broadway musical, which was based on the 1996 movie, which was based on the book by Roald Dahl). On the cast list, you’ll see Garbett’s name by Hortensia. But on TikTok, she’s known as Red Beret Girl.
SFGate
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce
Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap:
SFGate
Hugh Grant Joins Kate Winslet in Limited Series ‘The Palace’ at HBO
Grant will appear in the series in a guest starring role. He joins previously announced cast members Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough in the drama, which is said to “tell the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.”
SFGate
‘The Holiday’ Sequel? Kate Winslet and Director Nancy Meyers Shut Down Rumors: ‘Sorry but It’s Not True’
“The Holiday” writer-director Nancy Meyers and her star Kate Winslet are shutting down rumors about a sequel that is allegedly going into production next year. The Sun reported Dec. 5 that a sequel to “The Holiday” was in development, with a source adding: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.”
SFGate
David Tennant says series on Litvinenko poisoning is timely
LONDON (AP) — David Tennant remembers seeing in the news the image of Alexander Litvinenko lying in a hospital bed. It’s a photograph the actor has re-created — with support from makeup artists, prosthetic professionals and the art department— for his title role in “Litvinenko.”
SFGate
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton...
SFGate
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights, and He’s Not Buying Them: ‘F— No! I’m Not Paying for My Own Stuff’
Ice Cube wants full control of the “Friday” film franchise, but he says Warner Bros. is standing in his way. Appearing on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Cube urged the studio to give him the rights to the franchise and rejected the possibility of buying the rights from the studio himself. Cube starred in and wrote three “Friday” movies, all of which were produced and distributed by New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. now owns New Line, so Cube can’t move forward on a fourth “Friday” movie without the studios’ blessing.
SFGate
SFGate
Paramount Global Announces Participants for 2022-2023 Writers Mentoring Program
Paramount Global announced the seven writers selected to participate in the Paramount Writers Mentoring Program for 2022-2023. Selected to participate in the program’s 19th year are Camille D’Elia, India Gurley, Daniela Labi, Kahlil Maskati, Lizzie Perrin, Edith Rodriguez and Teresa Tuan. The program is helmed by the Paramount...
SFGate
Banijay Americas Acquires Brazilian Studio A Fábrica
The purchase comes just one week after Banijay revealed it will launch Banijay Studios Brasil, a 750,000 square foot studio outside of São Paulo, in early 2023. Banijay Americas to Open Massive Production Facility in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE) Based in Rio de Janeiro, A Fábrica was founded in January 2016...
Comments / 0