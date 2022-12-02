Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon football’s latest hire sparks links to Texas transfer Hudson Card
While the Oregon football program is loving life under Bo Nix, it remains to be seen whether the quarterback will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. On Monday, it was revealed that Oregon is expecting to hire UTSA’s Will Stein to become its new offensive coordinator. That move sparked links to a potential replacement for Nix in Texas Longhorns QB Hudson Card, who recently entered the transfer portal.
‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game
What a roller-coaster ride it has been for Brian Kelly in his first season as head coach of the LSU Tigers. While LSU football is not going to the College Football Playoff, the program is definitely not lacking in memorable moments in 2022. Following the 50-30 loss of LSU football to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday […] The post ‘The divide is not huge’: Brian Kelly fires stern warning to Georgia, rest of SEC after trip to SEC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Leonhard makes huge decision after Luke Fickell hire
Former Wisconsin interim football head coach Jim Leonhard will return to the Badgers as the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Luke Fickell, according to a Sunday report from Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Badgers beat reporter Jeff Potrykus. It is unclear whether Mike Tressel, Fickell’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach with...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game
Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia. Former Alabama star and...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
West Virginia football QB JT Daniels will attend school No. 4 with transfer portal decision
JT Daniels is once again taking his talents to another school, as he is set to enter the transfer portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. He follows in the footsteps of fellow West Virginia football quarterback Will Crowder, who already expressed his decision to enter the portal on Monday. Sources: West Virginia QB JT Daniels […] The post West Virginia football QB JT Daniels will attend school No. 4 with transfer portal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings of the year on Sunday, and it decided that Georgia will be the only representative from the SEC in this season’s CFP. After USC and TCU failed to win their respective conference title games, there was much discussion on whether the Alabama Crimson Tide would […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
Deion Sanders wastes no time, swiping elite WR recruit from Texas AM
Coach Prime is headed to the Rocky Mountains, already taking some of the country’s most talented high school football players with him. Just a day after Deion Sanders was officially announced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, elite High School Class of 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. flipped his commitment from Texas A&M […] The post Deion Sanders wastes no time, swiping elite WR recruit from Texas A&M appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Year’s Six bowl game picks, predictions after final College Football Playoff rankings
The best time of the college football season is finally upon us: bowl season. The regular season is over, conference championships are in the books and teams know their bowl destinations. This bowl season features some compelling matchups, especially in the New Year’s Six, which includes the College Football Playoff matchups after the final rankings were announced last weekend.
Panthers make shocking Baker Mayfield decision after tough spell
Well, that’s something we didn’t expect. In another twist to their awful season, the Carolina Panthers are set to release Baker Mayfield, according to Ian Rapoport. Mayfield was traded to the team during the offseason, but he struggled mightily for the team when he started for them. The...
Azzi Fudd the latest Huskies star bitten by injury bug
The Connecticut women’s basketball team is dealing with a dastardly case of the injury bug, as its players are dropping like flies. The college basketball season began just a month ago, and the Huskies have already lost two more of its top players to injury. UConn headed into the...
Travis Hunter’s chances of joining Deion Sanders with Colorado football, revealed
Now the head coach of Colorado Football, Deion Sanders has gone on record saying he is “bringing some luggage” with him. As he looks to build up the Buffaloes, some are speculating that Sanders could bring in one of his best players from Jackson State. Travis Hunter was the number one overall recruit entering the […] The post Travis Hunter’s chances of joining Deion Sanders with Colorado football, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders begins forming Colorado Football coaching staff with major move
Colorado Football decided to shake things up this offseason, bringing in Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as the Buffaloes’ new head coach. Now, Coach Prime has begun building his staff by hiring a key assistant coach. Former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis was recently announced as Colorado Football’s new offensive coordinator. Lewis was reportedly […] The post Deion Sanders begins forming Colorado Football coaching staff with major move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell addresses Jameson Williams’ lack of touches amid ‘We want Jamo’ chants
Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams played only a handful of snaps in his NFL debut. And the ravenous Lions crowd begged to see more of the promising rookie receiver. Detroit didn’t need to give Williams a ton of action on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 340 yards as his team blew out the Jacksonville […] The post Dan Campbell addresses Jameson Williams’ lack of touches amid ‘We want Jamo’ chants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College football bowl projections after conference championships
Just like that, we have officially arrived at college football bowl season. In a season full of chaos, conference championship weekend provided arguably the craziest slate of games yet. The results this weekend shook up the College Football Playoff picture, and especially the New Year’s Six bowl games. Georgia and Michigan, the top two teams […] The post College football bowl projections after conference championships appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cincinnati football picks Luke Fickell’s replacement
The search appears to be over for the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, with sources of Enquirer Sports saying that the program has found its replacement for Luke Fickell. Per Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati football will soon make an official announcement about Scott Satterfield becoming the newest head coach of the AAC program. Sources […] The post Cincinnati football picks Luke Fickell’s replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0