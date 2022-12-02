ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

A Long Island surge

Long Island hospitals have seen a surge in pediatric cases of RSV. New Haven will negotiate a settlement with lawyers representing Randy Cox who was paralyzed in police custody. Criminal justice advocates want more from Governor Kathy Hochul, and next week marks one decade since the shooting at Sandy Hook.
lifetrixcorner.com

Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?

Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Report: New York power grid at risk

(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it

If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow.  Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

'Torso Killer' Richard Cottingham takes credit for 1968 Nassau County killings

Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham admitted in court to killing five Long Island women in the 1960s and 70s. Cottingham has been in a New Jersey prison since 1981 after he was convicted of his first murders. Since then, he has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen murders — including an additional five women in Long Island. He admitted to a reporter that he committed between 80 and 100 “perfect murders.”
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

What forced hospitalization feels like in New York City, as Mayor Adams pushes for more

A man sleeping in the subway is woken up by two NYPD officers on Aug. ‎23, ‎2019. NYC policy now allows forcible removal of people who can't meet their basic needs, even when social workers and mental health professionals aren't around to assess the situation. Some hospital emergency rooms and psychiatric units are already strained – as are the community programs that are supposed to support people upon release. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Study Shows Unlicensed NY Cannabis Contains E. coli, Pesticides and Lead

"Unlicensed cannabis retailers in New York City are selling products contaminated by E. coli, salmonella and lead, among other things, according to a new report commissioned by an organization representing the state’s existing medical operators.“We have the legal industry that is getting turned on in New York as we speak, with licenses awarded just 10 days ago,” said Ngiste Abebe, the president of New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association (NYMCIA). “Consumers need to understand and know how to identify local dispensaries and how to identify safe, tested, regulated products.”According to the report, which was commissioned by NYMCIA and supported by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says

A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Former Obama, NY education chief John King named new SUNY boss

Ex-state education czar John King — a devotee of Common Core curriculum and charter schools — was appointed head of the State University of New York on Monday. King, who also served as US secretary of education under former President Obama, told The Post he hopes to close the achievement gap between white and minority SUNY students while addressing issues such as child care to help kids stay in school. King also said he wants to build up SUNY’s research institutions, including at its Stony Brook, Buffalo, Albany campuses, in areas such as engineering, science and medicine. “I’m excited about the opportunity to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Remington Write

Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy