32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
wshu.org
A Long Island surge
Long Island hospitals have seen a surge in pediatric cases of RSV. New Haven will negotiate a settlement with lawyers representing Randy Cox who was paralyzed in police custody. Criminal justice advocates want more from Governor Kathy Hochul, and next week marks one decade since the shooting at Sandy Hook.
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
wshu.org
CT flu cases surge since Thanksgiving; highest among New England states
Since the start of the current flu season, Connecticut has had 12,000 flu cases and 153 hospitalizations for the illness. The state Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a resident in New London County due to influenza this season. In fact, Connecticut has the highest number of...
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Report: New York power grid at risk
(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
Mayor Eric Adams unveils $44M investment to get New Yorkers healthier
There's a new, multi-million dollar push to get New Yorkers healthier, and Mayor Eric Adams is using himself as exhibit A.
NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it
If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow. Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
wshu.org
'Torso Killer' Richard Cottingham takes credit for 1968 Nassau County killings
Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham admitted in court to killing five Long Island women in the 1960s and 70s. Cottingham has been in a New Jersey prison since 1981 after he was convicted of his first murders. Since then, he has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen murders — including an additional five women in Long Island. He admitted to a reporter that he committed between 80 and 100 “perfect murders.”
What forced hospitalization feels like in New York City, as Mayor Adams pushes for more
A man sleeping in the subway is woken up by two NYPD officers on Aug. 23, 2019. NYC policy now allows forcible removal of people who can't meet their basic needs, even when social workers and mental health professionals aren't around to assess the situation. Some hospital emergency rooms and psychiatric units are already strained – as are the community programs that are supposed to support people upon release. [ more › ]
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Nassau County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
Study Shows Unlicensed NY Cannabis Contains E. coli, Pesticides and Lead
"Unlicensed cannabis retailers in New York City are selling products contaminated by E. coli, salmonella and lead, among other things, according to a new report commissioned by an organization representing the state’s existing medical operators.“We have the legal industry that is getting turned on in New York as we speak, with licenses awarded just 10 days ago,” said Ngiste Abebe, the president of New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association (NYMCIA). “Consumers need to understand and know how to identify local dispensaries and how to identify safe, tested, regulated products.”According to the report, which was commissioned by NYMCIA and supported by...
wshu.org
Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Former Obama, NY education chief John King named new SUNY boss
Ex-state education czar John King — a devotee of Common Core curriculum and charter schools — was appointed head of the State University of New York on Monday. King, who also served as US secretary of education under former President Obama, told The Post he hopes to close the achievement gap between white and minority SUNY students while addressing issues such as child care to help kids stay in school. King also said he wants to build up SUNY’s research institutions, including at its Stony Brook, Buffalo, Albany campuses, in areas such as engineering, science and medicine. “I’m excited about the opportunity to...
wshu.org
New SUNY Chancellor John King was New York's state education commissioner
New York’s former state education commissioner, John King, is now the chancellor of the State University of New York system after the SUNY Board of Trustees voted him in on Monday morning. The choice comes after a nationwide search. King, who was raised in Brooklyn, left New York state’s...
Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare
Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
