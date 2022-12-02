Gallery: Ronald McDonald House Savannah Wine and Fries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Ronald McDonald House of Savannah held its Wine and Fries event on Thursday.
Check out the photos from the event in the gallery below!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Ronald McDonald House of Savannah held its Wine and Fries event on Thursday.
Check out the photos from the event in the gallery below!
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0