School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
koze.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Firearm Allegedly Fired During Domestic Argument
LEWISTON, ID – A 29-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Saturday evening following a call for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a firearm which was fired. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of 8th Street F at about 6:04 p.m.
Three weeks after students murdered, Moscow Police not confirming details about injuries
MOSCOW, Idaho - Three weeks and one day after the murder of four University of Idaho students, investigators have released very little new details about what happened and if they're any closer to catching a killer.
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
Post Register
Moscow PD release statement updating facts of UI student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moscow Police Department released information updating the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on Nov. 13 in Moscow. Using tips and leads, investigators identified an incident involving Kaylee at a local business, which may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
uiargonaut.com
Police release new information about a stalking incident
Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
Police collect more information in U of I murder investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is still trying to find the person responsible for killing four University of Idaho students around three weeks ago. As police continue to investigate, MPD says detectives have gotten the following: Over 2,645 emails through the tipline@ci.moscow.id.us More than 2,770 calls to the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 Over 1,084 digital media submissions to...
pullmanradio.com
38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose
A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
TMZ.com
University of Idaho Murders, Victim's Father Says Means of Death Don't Match
There's another big twist in the unsolved Idaho quadruple murder case ... a mysterious discrepancy in the way at least 2 of the victims were killed. Steven Goncalves, the father of slain Univ. of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said Saturday night, the fatal attacks on Kaylee and Madison Mogen, her best friend, were mysteriously different in nature. He said on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," ... "I'll cut to the chase. Their means of death don't match."
Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl
LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man
IDAHO, USA — On Sunday, Nov. 13 a Lewiston man, Jerry Smith, caught a 30-inch Coho salmon and Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said it is a new state record. In a press release IDFG said that Smith caught the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, it's the first catch and release record for the Coho here in Idaho. The catch and release program has been in place since 2016 but this is the first year that the ocean run fish was added to the program. IDFG said that there's still a possibility people could catch bigger Coho's this season and set future records.
pullmanradio.com
Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire
A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD warn against clearing snow into public right-of-way
The City of Pullman PD reminds the public that when clearing a driveway, sidewalk, or parking lot, the City of Pullman City Code prohibits pushing snow, ice or other materials into the public right-of-way. Use lawns or off-street areas to collect snow, keeping roadways, parking lanes, and sidewalks clear and...
