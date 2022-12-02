Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies That Are Down-To-Earth To Control The Crypto Market Soon Are Ripple, Chiliz, And Runfy.
“Pride comes before a fall” is an adage that speaks of the truth. On that note, if a cryptocurrency is ready to stay humble to meet the needs of its users, just like Runfy (RNF), then it is on its way to happy days for both its users and itself. Stay put on this piece for more secrets.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Prints Bullish Signal, What Are Possible Bulls Targets
Ethereum gained pace and retested the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is eyeing more gains towards the $1,330 and $1,350 levels. Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,240 level and resumed its increase. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Experts Predict Flasko (FLSK) Will Be The Victorious Cryptocurrency Of 2023, Surpassing Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) In Growth
The crypto market had come a long way from 2012, when it was almost unheard of, but by the autumn of 2021, its market value had peaked at $3 trillion. Early crypto investors became wealthy due to the market boom, which has sparked the curiosity of fresh investors wanting to make a fortune in the next innovative cryptocurrency. The solid rule to making a lot of money in the cryptocurrency industry is by investing in presales of promising ventures, which right now is the Flasko protocol.
NEWSBTC
Helium And Binary X pegged as Too Risky Right Now! Snowfall Protocol emerges as the safe haven coin for Investors according to experts!
Are you looking for a safe investment opportunity in the cryptocurrency market? Experts have recently declared that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the safest coin on the market right now, surpassing both Helium (HNT) and Binary X (BNX), which are considered too risky. With its secure cross-chain bridge and multi-chain interoperability protocol, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the perfect choice for investors who want to stay safe while still having the chance to reap the rewards of the cryptocurrency market.
NEWSBTC
Automatic Decentralized Trading Gains Attraction with the Hummingbot’s XDC Liquidity Mining Campaign.
Ever since the inception of the cryptocurrency industry, traders and investors have been offered a wide array of lucrative revenue streams. Despite the high volatility, the return on investments (ROI), and annual percentage yield (APY) lure the users towards this domain. One special mention is Liquidity Mining, which is a salient DeFi mechanism. It has proven to be a good passive income option for traders.
NEWSBTC
Buyers Rule Over Algorand’s (ALGO) Price Action, Enough To Break Above $0.26?
The Algorand price has been positive over the last 24 hours. Despite minor gains, the altcoin has been moving north. There have been many updates in Algorand’s ecosystem, which might have brought in a slight appreciation in price. As bulls slowly return to the market, investor interest has also shot up accordingly.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?
Ethereum failed again to settle above the $1,300 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might soon test the $1,220 support zone. Ethereum attempted another upside break above $1,300, but failed. The price is now trading below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
AVAX Rumbles 15% In Last 7 Days – But A Trend Reversal Might Occur Anytime
Avalanche, earlier today, was boasting a seven-day increase of 15% in AVAX price, being among those few crypto assets that tallied double-digit gains in that particular department. The cryptocurrency, however, seemed to have entered a price correction phase, losing 5.1% of its value over the last 24 hours. AVAX lost...
NEWSBTC
SHIB Price Trends Sideways – Will It Surge Anytime Soon?
The crypto market’s overall performance has not been impressive, including memecoins like SHIB. The prices of almost all crypto assets declined over the past few weeks. But then, the story changed just when it seemed like the market was to witness high volatility. With the strong influence of the...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Presale Hits Stage Two, Basic Attention Token (BAT) And Kava (KAVA) Lose Investors
Numerous cryptocurrency buyers changed their investing philosophies in 2022. Since the fall of FTX and BlockFi, coins like the Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Kava (KAVA) have been showing bearish momentum. This downturn has made investors hunt for new crypto projects which have more use and bring something new to the table.
NEWSBTC
$14m Crypto Presale IMPT Lists on Exchanges 14th December! Buy Before Presale Ends This Week
IMPT’s presale is drawing to a close and the next step for the token is a listing on the major decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap – leaving investors less than a week to secure tokens at presale prices. The token will receive greater exposure than during its presale when...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $17k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price extended its increase and tested the $17,500 resistance. BTC corrected gains, but it remains well supported above the $16,800 support. Bitcoin extended its upward move above $17,100 and $17,300 resistance levels. The price is trading near $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network is the next big thing in DeFi – Learn why ORY will reach $1 long before Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes
Built on Binance Smart Chain, Oryen Network is forging ahead with innovative solutions that could position ORY as one of the top tokens in the DeFi space. Predictions suggest that ORY could reach $1 long before Dogecoin, Big Eyes, and Shiba Inu. Could this really be the case?. Why should...
NEWSBTC
CRO Price (Cronos) Pumps Over 12%, Why This Could Be The Start of Bigger Rally
CRO price started a fresh increase from the $0.062 support zone. Cronos bulls are now aiming a strong move towards the $0.094 level in the near term. CRO price started a decent increase above the $0.065 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above $0.070 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Metaverse Token Axie Infinity (AXS) Suddenly Pumps 25% – What’s Happening?
AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, has seen its price jump in recent hours. The project is a blockchain-based game metaverse in which players collect and breed digital pets called Axies that they can be used in a turn-based card game. At one point, AXS rose to $8.82 after...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?
Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC
TRON Ecosystem To Undergo Changes – A Bane Or Boon To TRX Price?
As the newest committee proposal nears completion, Tron will undergo dramatic changes. An update tweet states that the fee cap for smart contracts will be raised from 10,000 to 15,000 TRX coins. The developers believe this would mitigate the risk connected with smart contracts by reducing the number of low-value...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) Investors Look Towards Sparklo (SPRK) Presale
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) investors are now looking for alternative investments. This is after Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM failed to deliver profitable returns during the bear market. Now, investors are more interested in participating in Sparklo presale. Chainlink (LINK) Is Not Doing Good Now. Chainlink (LINK) team recently...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Now Undervalued For 170 Days, How Does This Compare With Previous Bears?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has been undervalued for 170 days now, here’s how this figure compares with that during the previous bear markets. Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Has Been Stuck Under ‘1’ Since 170 Days Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the lowest...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec.1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022. As the world’s...
Comments / 0