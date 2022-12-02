ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Prints Bullish Signal, What Are Possible Bulls Targets

Ethereum gained pace and retested the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is eyeing more gains towards the $1,330 and $1,350 levels. Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,240 level and resumed its increase. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC

Experts Predict Flasko (FLSK) Will Be The Victorious Cryptocurrency Of 2023, Surpassing Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) In Growth

The crypto market had come a long way from 2012, when it was almost unheard of, but by the autumn of 2021, its market value had peaked at $3 trillion. Early crypto investors became wealthy due to the market boom, which has sparked the curiosity of fresh investors wanting to make a fortune in the next innovative cryptocurrency. The solid rule to making a lot of money in the cryptocurrency industry is by investing in presales of promising ventures, which right now is the Flasko protocol.
NEWSBTC

Helium And Binary X pegged as Too Risky Right Now! Snowfall Protocol emerges as the safe haven coin for Investors according to experts!

Are you looking for a safe investment opportunity in the cryptocurrency market? Experts have recently declared that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the safest coin on the market right now, surpassing both Helium (HNT) and Binary X (BNX), which are considered too risky. With its secure cross-chain bridge and multi-chain interoperability protocol, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the perfect choice for investors who want to stay safe while still having the chance to reap the rewards of the cryptocurrency market.
NEWSBTC

Automatic Decentralized Trading Gains Attraction with the Hummingbot’s XDC Liquidity Mining Campaign.

Ever since the inception of the cryptocurrency industry, traders and investors have been offered a wide array of lucrative revenue streams. Despite the high volatility, the return on investments (ROI), and annual percentage yield (APY) lure the users towards this domain. One special mention is Liquidity Mining, which is a salient DeFi mechanism. It has proven to be a good passive income option for traders.
NEWSBTC

Buyers Rule Over Algorand’s (ALGO) Price Action, Enough To Break Above $0.26?

The Algorand price has been positive over the last 24 hours. Despite minor gains, the altcoin has been moving north. There have been many updates in Algorand’s ecosystem, which might have brought in a slight appreciation in price. As bulls slowly return to the market, investor interest has also shot up accordingly.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?

Ethereum failed again to settle above the $1,300 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might soon test the $1,220 support zone. Ethereum attempted another upside break above $1,300, but failed. The price is now trading below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC

AVAX Rumbles 15% In Last 7 Days – But A Trend Reversal Might Occur Anytime

Avalanche, earlier today, was boasting a seven-day increase of 15% in AVAX price, being among those few crypto assets that tallied double-digit gains in that particular department. The cryptocurrency, however, seemed to have entered a price correction phase, losing 5.1% of its value over the last 24 hours. AVAX lost...
NEWSBTC

SHIB Price Trends Sideways – Will It Surge Anytime Soon?

The crypto market’s overall performance has not been impressive, including memecoins like SHIB. The prices of almost all crypto assets declined over the past few weeks. But then, the story changed just when it seemed like the market was to witness high volatility. With the strong influence of the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $17k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why

Bitcoin price extended its increase and tested the $17,500 resistance. BTC corrected gains, but it remains well supported above the $16,800 support. Bitcoin extended its upward move above $17,100 and $17,300 resistance levels. The price is trading near $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
NEWSBTC

CRO Price (Cronos) Pumps Over 12%, Why This Could Be The Start of Bigger Rally

CRO price started a fresh increase from the $0.062 support zone. Cronos bulls are now aiming a strong move towards the $0.094 level in the near term. CRO price started a decent increase above the $0.065 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above $0.070 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Metaverse Token Axie Infinity (AXS) Suddenly Pumps 25% – What’s Happening?

AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, has seen its price jump in recent hours. The project is a blockchain-based game metaverse in which players collect and breed digital pets called Axies that they can be used in a turn-based card game. At one point, AXS rose to $8.82 after...
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?

Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC

TRON Ecosystem To Undergo Changes – A Bane Or Boon To TRX Price?

As the newest committee proposal nears completion, Tron will undergo dramatic changes. An update tweet states that the fee cap for smart contracts will be raised from 10,000 to 15,000 TRX coins. The developers believe this would mitigate the risk connected with smart contracts by reducing the number of low-value...
NEWSBTC

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) Investors Look Towards Sparklo (SPRK) Presale

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) investors are now looking for alternative investments. This is after Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM failed to deliver profitable returns during the bear market. Now, investors are more interested in participating in Sparklo presale. Chainlink (LINK) Is Not Doing Good Now. Chainlink (LINK) team recently...
NEWSBTC

LBank Exchange Will List WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec.1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WAHED Token (WAHED) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WAHED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 5, 2022. As the world’s...

