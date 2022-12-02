ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
NBC Sports

Why Dray places LeBron over Steph, MJ on all-time players list

Draymond Green continues to surprise this season. In the latest episode of "Throwing Bones," Green joined former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and actor Rome Flynn to discuss his top five NBA players of all time, with a handful of names standing out. "My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No....

