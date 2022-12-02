Read full article on original website
Weis Markets Recalls Some Ice Cream Sold in New York
Weis Markets has issued a recall on some of its ice cream which was sold in seven states, including New York. Due to undeclared soy and coconut products that the desserts may contain, Weis Markets is recalling Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Proposed New York toll rate increase faces pushback
If passed, E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase starting in 2024. Toll by Mail rates would go up 75%.
NY should revisit Pataki’s ‘three-strikes’ law to fight crime: ex-Gov. David Paterson
Former New York Gov. David Paterson said Sunday that he’s changed his mind — the Empire State should consider bringing back its “three strikes” law to help combat crime in the Big Apple. “I’ve sort of changed my opinion from what it was when I was younger because [of] so many of these repeat offenders and these situations where, but for the fact that they were released after committing a terrible crime, they then committed another crime,” Paterson told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable on WABC-770. “I think that’s when the attention has to be turned to the society that allows...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
Thousands of Upstate NY Teamsters to get pension cuts restored
Albany, N.Y. — An estimated 11,000 retired Teamsters across upstate New York will have a lot to celebrate Jan. 1. That’s when portions of a $963 million federal grant will start going out to these retirees to restore the cuts made to their monthly pension checks back in October 2017.
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout
Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
