New York State

The Whale 99.1 FM

Weis Markets Recalls Some Ice Cream Sold in New York

Weis Markets has issued a recall on some of its ice cream which was sold in seven states, including New York. Due to undeclared soy and coconut products that the desserts may contain, Weis Markets is recalling Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
Hudson Valley Post

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout

As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
96.1 The Breeze

REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State

Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
101.5 WPDH

Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
96.1 The Breeze

This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
New York Post

NY should revisit Pataki’s ‘three-strikes’ law to fight crime: ex-Gov. David Paterson

Former New York Gov. David Paterson said Sunday that he’s changed his mind — the Empire State should consider bringing back its “three strikes” law to help combat crime in the Big Apple. “I’ve sort of changed my opinion from what it was when I was younger because [of] so many of these repeat offenders and these situations where, but for the fact that they were released after committing a terrible crime, they then committed another crime,” Paterson told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable on WABC-770. “I think that’s when the attention has to be turned to the society that allows...
WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout

Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

