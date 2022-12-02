ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paxful co-founder Ray Youssef warns of Ponzi altcoins at Africa Bitcoin Conference

The co-founder of peer-to-peer trading platform Paxful, Ray Youssef, reiterated his BTC-only stance during a segment at Africa Bitcoin Conference. In the wake of numerous scandals that have rocked the crypto industry this year, investor sentiment toward digital assets is at a low point. However, Youssef took the stage to...
Dropping short-Bitcoin outflows indicate positive sentiment

The decreasing outflow volumes across short-Bitcoin products could be an indication of improving fundamentals as opportunistic investors rush to buy the dip. On the other hand, digital asset investment products (mostly comprising short products) saw outflows totalling $7.5 million, while long products recorded $3.3 million. Despite weeks of ravaging capitulation...
5 Hottest Stocks of 2022

An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five...
Tether launches CNH₮, a stablecoin pegged to Chinese Yuan

Tether, a leading provider of blockchain-based financial services, has launched an offshore Chinese Yuan-backed stablecoin. The new stablecoin, CNH₮, combines two of the world’s largest economies and makes it easier for users to transact with the Chinese Yuan (CNH) in a secure, digital form. With the launch of...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Infura hits back, Nexo leaves US, SBF tries to avoid Congress

15% of 1inch token supply worth over $100 million to be unlocked on Dec. 30

About 15% of the 1INCH token total supply will be unlocked on Dec. 30, according to the Token Unlocks dashboard. According to the blockchain analytical platform, 888,750,000 (59.25%) of 1INCH tokens are currently locked –the dashboard shows that 222,187,500 (worth $111.426 million) 1INCH tokens would be unlocked on the last day of this year.
KuCoin announces third-party PoR verification procedures

KuCoin, the cryptocurrency exchange recently interviewed on the SlateCast, has announced that it will be engaging with the international audit, tax, and advisory firm, the Mazars Group (MG). MG will provide a third-party factual findings report that KuCoin’s existing and prospective customers can review for additional transparency, and to assess...
Data Provider Coingecko Joins Access Protocol, Pushing Exposure of The Access Ecosystem to Nearly 30 Million Monthly Readers

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. 5th December, 2022 -The Access Foundation is excited to announce that the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, CoinGecko will be...
Post Voyager Signs Mou Agreement With Neopin To Revitalize The Mutual Blockchain Ecosystems

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Duabi, UAE, 23rd November, 2022, Chainwire — POST VOYAGER CLOUD (hereafter POST VOYAGER), has officially announced the signing of a Memorandum...
GensoKishi Official Release!! LAND Sales Coming this December.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. MMORPG game “GensoKishi Online-Meta World ” released officially on November 30th. This project is the web 3 incarnation of...
Stablecoin provider Circle terminates plans to go public

Circle, the cryptocurrency firm behind the stablecoin USDC, has reportedly terminated plans to go public after canceling its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction with Concord Acquisition Corp. The two companies decided to terminate a planned business combination proposal that was going to pave way for an initial public offering.
Vitalik Buterin reveals exciting use cases for Ethereum ecosystem

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post to illustrate use cases that excite him about the Ethereum ecosystem. The post looked at money, DeFi, digital identity, DAOs, and hybrid apps showcasing the breadth of utility within the Turing complete blockchain network. On money. Among the apps he prefers in...
ETH supply shifts back to inflationary

Ethereum (ETH) has become inflationary once again following the reversal of deflationary gains seen in November after the FTX fallout. Despite only recently becoming the most deflationary it had ever been, ETH supply reverted back to inflationary on Dec. 2, witnessing a 0.00029% increase —349 ETH — in supply.
Bitcoin flashes another bottom signal as aSOPR hits lowest since 2018

The Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR), a metric that indicates whether holders are selling at a profit or loss, recorded a downward trajectory below the 1-level, which suggests investors are selling their positions at massive losses. According to CryptoSlate analysis, the aSOPR provided by Glassnode usually signals the transition...
How did the FTX collapse impact the Web3 gaming industry?

The FTX collapse impacted the whole crypto ecosystem, but this might have been deeply felt in Web3 gaming because of the ties between Solana and FTX. Some believe the collapse will bring more attention to decentralized projects, while others think GameFi relies on centralization to attract Web2 gamers. On Nov....
The Fabricant Launches Wholeland: The Ultimate Web3 Fashion Experience

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th December, 2022, Chainwire — Pioneering startup The Fabricant has gone live with its boundary-pushing digital fashion storytelling project...
Infura co-founder: MetaMask IP collection backlash is blown out of proportion

The co-founder of endpoint provider Infura, Michael Wuehler, said the fuss about MetaMask collecting IPs is “vastly blown out of proportion.”. On Nov. 24, MetaMask developers ConsenSys updated its privacy policy to notify users that it will track IP addresses upon sending transactions. This applies to users who leave the default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) setting as Infura.

