Infura co-founder: MetaMask IP collection backlash is blown out of proportion. ConsenSys’ MetaMask has been criticized for changing its privacy policy to notify users that it will track IP addresses upon sending transactions. The move is seen as a threat to personal privacy, with concerns that MetaMask’s parent company ConsenSys could use the IPs to surveil the Web3 and DeFi spaces. Infura co-founder Michael Wuehler said the backlash was “vastly blown out of proportion”.

20 HOURS AGO