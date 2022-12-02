Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Paxful co-founder Ray Youssef warns of Ponzi altcoins at Africa Bitcoin Conference
The co-founder of peer-to-peer trading platform Paxful, Ray Youssef, reiterated his BTC-only stance during a segment at Africa Bitcoin Conference. In the wake of numerous scandals that have rocked the crypto industry this year, investor sentiment toward digital assets is at a low point. However, Youssef took the stage to...
cryptoslate.com
Dropping short-Bitcoin outflows indicate positive sentiment
The decreasing outflow volumes across short-Bitcoin products could be an indication of improving fundamentals as opportunistic investors rush to buy the dip. On the other hand, digital asset investment products (mostly comprising short products) saw outflows totalling $7.5 million, while long products recorded $3.3 million. Despite weeks of ravaging capitulation...
5 Hottest Stocks of 2022
An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five...
cryptoslate.com
Tether launches CNH₮, a stablecoin pegged to Chinese Yuan
Tether, a leading provider of blockchain-based financial services, has launched an offshore Chinese Yuan-backed stablecoin. The new stablecoin, CNH₮, combines two of the world’s largest economies and makes it easier for users to transact with the Chinese Yuan (CNH) in a secure, digital form. With the launch of...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Infura hits back, Nexo leaves US, SBF tries to avoid Congress
Infura co-founder: MetaMask IP collection backlash is blown out of proportion. ConsenSys’ MetaMask has been criticized for changing its privacy policy to notify users that it will track IP addresses upon sending transactions. The move is seen as a threat to personal privacy, with concerns that MetaMask’s parent company ConsenSys could use the IPs to surveil the Web3 and DeFi spaces. Infura co-founder Michael Wuehler said the backlash was “vastly blown out of proportion”.
Apple to scale back self-driving car ambitions, delay car launch to 2026 - Bloomberg News
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta. Russia's car sales slump continues, down 61.6% y/y in November, article with gallery.
cryptoslate.com
15% of 1inch token supply worth over $100 million to be unlocked on Dec. 30
About 15% of the 1INCH token total supply will be unlocked on Dec. 30, according to the Token Unlocks dashboard. According to the blockchain analytical platform, 888,750,000 (59.25%) of 1INCH tokens are currently locked –the dashboard shows that 222,187,500 (worth $111.426 million) 1INCH tokens would be unlocked on the last day of this year.
cryptoslate.com
KuCoin announces third-party PoR verification procedures
KuCoin, the cryptocurrency exchange recently interviewed on the SlateCast, has announced that it will be engaging with the international audit, tax, and advisory firm, the Mazars Group (MG). MG will provide a third-party factual findings report that KuCoin’s existing and prospective customers can review for additional transparency, and to assess...
cryptoslate.com
Data Provider Coingecko Joins Access Protocol, Pushing Exposure of The Access Ecosystem to Nearly 30 Million Monthly Readers
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. 5th December, 2022 -The Access Foundation is excited to announce that the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, CoinGecko will be...
cryptoslate.com
Post Voyager Signs Mou Agreement With Neopin To Revitalize The Mutual Blockchain Ecosystems
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Duabi, UAE, 23rd November, 2022, Chainwire — POST VOYAGER CLOUD (hereafter POST VOYAGER), has officially announced the signing of a Memorandum...
cryptoslate.com
GensoKishi Official Release!! LAND Sales Coming this December.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. MMORPG game “GensoKishi Online-Meta World ” released officially on November 30th. This project is the web 3 incarnation of...
cryptoslate.com
Stablecoin provider Circle terminates plans to go public
Circle, the cryptocurrency firm behind the stablecoin USDC, has reportedly terminated plans to go public after canceling its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction with Concord Acquisition Corp. The two companies decided to terminate a planned business combination proposal that was going to pave way for an initial public offering.
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik Buterin reveals exciting use cases for Ethereum ecosystem
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post to illustrate use cases that excite him about the Ethereum ecosystem. The post looked at money, DeFi, digital identity, DAOs, and hybrid apps showcasing the breadth of utility within the Turing complete blockchain network. On money. Among the apps he prefers in...
cryptoslate.com
ETH supply shifts back to inflationary
Ethereum (ETH) has become inflationary once again following the reversal of deflationary gains seen in November after the FTX fallout. Despite only recently becoming the most deflationary it had ever been, ETH supply reverted back to inflationary on Dec. 2, witnessing a 0.00029% increase —349 ETH — in supply.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin flashes another bottom signal as aSOPR hits lowest since 2018
The Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR), a metric that indicates whether holders are selling at a profit or loss, recorded a downward trajectory below the 1-level, which suggests investors are selling their positions at massive losses. According to CryptoSlate analysis, the aSOPR provided by Glassnode usually signals the transition...
cryptoslate.com
How did the FTX collapse impact the Web3 gaming industry?
The FTX collapse impacted the whole crypto ecosystem, but this might have been deeply felt in Web3 gaming because of the ties between Solana and FTX. Some believe the collapse will bring more attention to decentralized projects, while others think GameFi relies on centralization to attract Web2 gamers. On Nov....
cryptoslate.com
The Fabricant Launches Wholeland: The Ultimate Web3 Fashion Experience
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th December, 2022, Chainwire — Pioneering startup The Fabricant has gone live with its boundary-pushing digital fashion storytelling project...
cryptoslate.com
Infura co-founder: MetaMask IP collection backlash is blown out of proportion
The co-founder of endpoint provider Infura, Michael Wuehler, said the fuss about MetaMask collecting IPs is “vastly blown out of proportion.”. On Nov. 24, MetaMask developers ConsenSys updated its privacy policy to notify users that it will track IP addresses upon sending transactions. This applies to users who leave the default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) setting as Infura.
cryptoslate.com
Miners finally see some relief as difficulty decreases 7.32%, making it the largest difficulty reduction in 2022
The crypto industry has always been highly volatile, but few could have predicted the turmoil it experienced in 2022. This year has been unprecedented for the industry, with every aspect affected by the collapse of Luna and FTX. Aside from retail investors who took considerable losses in these black swan...
Factbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $8 billion over trapped Russian planes
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firms are suing dozens of insurers for around $8 billion in a string of lawsuits over the loss of hundreds of aircraft stuck in Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Comments / 0