Sam's Toy Box: Taking a look at holiday toys that make science and math fun

Science, technology, engineering and math are critical subjects kids will need to know.

And, you can make it fun with cool holiday toys! ABC7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman is back with her toy box and gifts kids of all ages can enjoy. Toy expert Laurie Schacht is also back with the hottest toys on the market.

ALSO WATCH: Last-minute shopping toy guide

Looking for Christmas gifts? Here's a last-minute shopping guide for toys for kids.

STEM Starter Builder 15 Piece Set (Magformers)

With the STEM Starter Builder 15-piece set, kids can create six geometric shapes!

Includes eight equilateral triangles, two squares, one inner circle square, two circles, one logo square, and one rectangle.

Kids can learn colors, shapes, and Magformers math net pull-up tricks.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $26.99

Available: Specialty, magformers.com , Mid-Sept. at Barnes & Noble

Magic Adventures Microscope (Leapfrog)

Kids can explore tiny worlds full of huge discoveries with the Magic Adventures Microscope.

Young biologists can zoom in on flowers, animals, food, minerals and more using eight double-sided smart slides that activate amazing BBC videos and images.

Discover answers to curious questions like: How do leaves change colors? What do plant cells look like? What is sand made of anyway?

Kids can make their own discoveries by finding things around their house and getting a closer look using the reusable slides or large sample tray.

Featuring up to 200x magnification and a capture and save feature that allows kids to take on-screen images of what they see.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $89.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart and Target

Coding Starter Kit (Osmo)

Kids can use hands-on physical blocks and coding commands to control the character Awbie on a fun-filled adventure.

Use coding blocks to learn coding's creative side while developing an ear for rhythm, melody, and harmony.

Kids can make their beats come alive, learn patterns, and loops with more than 300 musical sounds.

Share a composed jam with family, friends, and the jam community.

Solve advanced side-by-side coding puzzles solo or with others, playing at their own level.

Use teamwork and strategy to unlock new worlds.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $99

Trestle Tracks (Fat Brain)

A truly mesmerizing marble-track experience!

Each set is made up of hollow stacking cubes and a variety of perfectly flat tracks.

The paths cut out of each track widen almost imperceptibly from one end to the other, creating an invisible slope that propels the marbles forward.

Watching them go is like magic!

Encourages spatial reasoning, creativity, engineering skills and problem-solving.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $41.95

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit (Abascus)

Explore science with Bill Nye "The Science Guy" in this interactive science kit for kids, complete with more than 30 hands-on experiments!

Includes an 80 page interactive book with step-by-step lessons in augmented reality, as pictures in the book turn into videos.

Then, place a smart device into the included VR goggles and teleport to Bill's lab, in virtual reality.

This 50 piece set includes materials to build a lava lamp, compass, rockets and more.

Fly over volcanoes, dive into a crystal cave, ride a hot air balloon and more while discovering the wonders of science.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $69.99