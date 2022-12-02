ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bills aim to boost workforce housing

A bi-partisan package of bills focused on increasing workforce housing is making its way to the governor’s desk. A variety of bills were introduced this year with tools for builders and nonprofits to work with local governments to develop workforce housing in Michigan. The state has a dearth of housing for households earning 60-120% of area median incomes.
The Grand Rapids Press

Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
The Flint Journal

Bill would create Great Lakes Authority to promote regional growth

WASHINGTON, DC — A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would establish a new regional authority to promote economic growth in Great Lakes states. Senators Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, introduced the Great Lakes Authority Act of 2022 on Dec. 2. The bill would create a federal-state body tasked with promoting investments in manufacturing communities and economically distressed areas of the region.
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
Outsider.com

Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death

A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
