MI Democrat controlled legislature could push semiautomatic firearms ban in 2023 session
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newly introduced bills in Lansing would ban future sales and ownership of semiautomatic rifles and the open carry of them in Michigan. On the anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting last week, State Rep. Jeffrey Pepper of Dearborn introduced two bills to address gun violence.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bills aim to boost workforce housing
A bi-partisan package of bills focused on increasing workforce housing is making its way to the governor’s desk. A variety of bills were introduced this year with tools for builders and nonprofits to work with local governments to develop workforce housing in Michigan. The state has a dearth of housing for households earning 60-120% of area median incomes.
Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
‘Nonsense’ recount of Props 2 and 3 greenlit in 43 Michigan counties
LANSING, MI – It won’t change the result, but a massive recount of two Michigan constitutional amendments approved in the midterms, backed by right-wing groups based in election denial, will soon be underway. The Board of State Canvassers on Monday greenlit a 43-county recount of Proposals 2 and...
Bill would create Great Lakes Authority to promote regional growth
WASHINGTON, DC — A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would establish a new regional authority to promote economic growth in Great Lakes states. Senators Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, introduced the Great Lakes Authority Act of 2022 on Dec. 2. The bill would create a federal-state body tasked with promoting investments in manufacturing communities and economically distressed areas of the region.
Michigan’s minimum wage will hit $10 in the new year. Court decision could raise it higher
Michigan’s minimum wage will inch up to $10.10 in the new year, while the legal fight to boost wages to $12 continues in the courts. The increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, which established an annual schedule of increases.
bridgemi.com
Gun control a priority for Michigan Democrats. What studies say about reforms.
LANSING — For almost two years, Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer’s bills to restrict gun access stalled in legislative committees controlled by Republicans. But next year, the Beverly Hills Democrat has a real chance to carry them to the finish line. Sponsor. Following a historic showing in the November...
Measly increase set for minimum wage in Michigan unless courts side with workers
Workers were promised a minimum wage of $12 an hour. It never happened.
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Michigan's Minimum Wage Is Set To Increase In 2023
Here's how much more money you'll be making next year.
Michigan priest accused of stealing $830,000 from 3 other priests
DEWITT, MI -- A priest who worked as the director of the St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt has been charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office with embezzlement and several other crimes after he allegedly stole $830,000 from a trio of retired priests who lived at the center.
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: What changes could be made in Michigan’s legislation post Oxford High School shooting
DETROIT – In a week that has us remembering the tragedy in Oxford one year ago and moving closer to the new year. It got me thinking about what legislation we might see coming out of the new Democrat-controlled state house and senate. On Flashpoint, we met with the...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Michigan man accused of antisemitic, racist threats at preschool
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats at a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Township. The suspect allegedly threatened young children, parents and security personnel Friday morning, Dec. 2, at Temple Beth El, according to news releases...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
The Ann Arbor News
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
