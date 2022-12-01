Philip Soulet, 87 from Chauvin, La, was admitted to the emergency room in May with acute heart failure. “He was so sick and weak,” explained his daughter, Angel. “He had shortness of breath and so much swelling and pain. He was on his deathbed.” After an emergency coronary intervention, he had an internal pacemaker implantation by Dr. Richard Abben. Philip hadn’t had any other cardiovascular issues previously, but he had an estimated 30 pounds of excess fluid due to his heart failure.

CHAUVIN, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO