Lindsey Barrilleaux Devillier
Lindsey Barrilleaux Devillier, 35, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Lindsey was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Addis, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Bernadette Church at 11:30am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Genevieve Marie Rhodes Gaudet
Genevieve Marie Rhodes Gaudet, 97, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8:47pm. Genevieve is a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Gregory at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Jerry Steward, Jr.
Jerry Steward, Jr., 86, a U. S. Army Veteran, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Union Benevolent Cemetery.
Patricia Ragsdale
Patricia Ragsdale, 81, a resident of Bayou DuLarge, Louisiana and native of Louisville, Kentucky, passed peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School
On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.
Louisiana man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
CIS: How Faith & Medicine Healed Philip’s Heart
Philip Soulet, 87 from Chauvin, La, was admitted to the emergency room in May with acute heart failure. “He was so sick and weak,” explained his daughter, Angel. “He had shortness of breath and so much swelling and pain. He was on his deathbed.” After an emergency coronary intervention, he had an internal pacemaker implantation by Dr. Richard Abben. Philip hadn’t had any other cardiovascular issues previously, but he had an estimated 30 pounds of excess fluid due to his heart failure.
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director
Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
Councilman JP Morrell compares NOPD Chief Ferguson to the captain of the Titanic
New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell continues to demand the resignation of New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
