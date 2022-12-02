Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets New Contemplative 4DX Poster
As Disney and 20th Century Studios decided to start a 10-day countdown for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, we can look forward to seeing some new content from the James Cameron movie from today through next Friday. This Tuesday, the companies unveiled new posters for the epic adventure, and the one they selected for 4DX theaters encapsulates one of the trailer’s most beautiful and majestic moments.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well.
These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss where they found the inspiration for their roles
The actors from the latest version of 'Death of Salesman' sit down with Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon to discuss where they drew inspiration from while learning how to play their roles.
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
Erin Kellyman, Harris Dickinson & More Join Steve McQueen's 'Blitz'
Following his acclaimed work in BBC One's anthology series, Small Axe, which saw the director helming five poignant feature-length installments, one would likely forgive Steve McQueen if he took some time off between projects. But, despite completing one of the biggest undertakings of his career, the Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave filmmaker remains as busy as ever, and that comes as a great blessing to moviegoers everywhere. Currently, he's in pre-production on his next dramatic feature, Blitz, another WWII film that's slated to star Saoirse Ronan, Erin Kellyman, Kathy Burke, and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, the latter of whom is expected to lead the film. It's also been announced that Stephen Graham and Triangle of Sadness' Harris Dickinson will lend their talents to this much-anticipated new movie.
Robert De Niro & Al Pacino Delivered an Acting Masterclass in 'Heat's Diner Scene
Whether you want to call it an adage, an old saying, or an axiom, the phrase, "iron sharpens iron" has never been more true than it was in Michal Mann's 1995 crime thriller Heat. In particular, the diner scene featuring two of greatest actors in the last 50 years, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Getting these two titans of the silver screen to work together on the same project was a major coup for Mann, and the director delivered a six-minute scene that provided a forum for the two to go tete a tete in a moment that brought out the best in each. It is still a masterclass that should be used by any acting teacher worth their salt. Despite both appearing in The Godfather Part II in 1974, it was the first time that the Hollywood icons would share a scene together, and it delivered on every level because of the way Mann prepared for such an enormous clash of the titans.
From 'Little Miss Sunshine' to 'Hairspray': 10 Movies And Television Shows That Embody Body Positivity
For many years, the beauty and film industries have played a significant role in creating stereotypes of what an attractive or acceptable body type should entail. Body positivity was never a topic that was commonly addressed on public platforms. Both men and women were (and are) targets of body-shaming if they don't look “healthy” or possess the “ideal body” type. But times are changing as the industry slowly addresses body positivity in its narratives. Characters who were mocked or marginalized based on their body type are now being shown in a more positive light.
'Gen V': Eric Kripke Reveals a Closer Look at Puppet Deep From 'The Boys' Spinoff
Things have been pretty quiet when it comes to The Boys’ college-based spinoff Gen V since September when a few design photos were released along with news that the first season had wrapped filming. All that silence changed over the last few days in what has been a slew of explosive (literally) announcements and first looks centered around the series. As was revealed in the show’s trailer, which premiered during Prime Video’s panel at CCXP, we can expect the halls of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting to be filled with panic, plasma, and … puppets.
Santa’s Elves Stage a Strike in ‘The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus, the first holiday-themed adventure in the Boss Baby franchise. The story is presented as a special episode of The Boss Baby: Back In the Crib, a Netflix series that serves as a follow-up for the second film in the franchise, The Boss Baby: Family Business.
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Will Reboot the Franchise
No longer a 'sequel' in disguise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be a reboot to the Transformers franchise. Director Steven Caple Jr. and the film's star, Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) revealed as much in an interview with Black Girl Nerds. Until this point, it had not been confirmed that Rise of the Beasts would be a reboot (though with the various storylines, this does make sense).
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
'The Last of Us': Pedro Pascal Says He Had an "Immediate Bond" with Bella Ramsey
HBO is hyping up its upcoming adaptation of Naughty Dog’s fan-favorite video game The Last of Us at the ongoing CCXP, and rightfully so. During the panel, where Collider’s own Steven Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the cast and crew gave the audience a taste of what’s in store when the series debuts next year. A full-length trailer was released which builds on the previously seen footage.
'Moonhaven' Cancelled as AMC+ Reverses Season 2 Renewal
It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
