Beachwood, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Black Orthodox Rapper Nissim Black to perform at Grog Shop

Black Orthodox Jewish rapper Nissim Black will visit Cleveland as the result of a collaboration between three organizations: Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Black will perform on Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. He will also speak...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Latkepalooza with Umansky Dec. 11 at Park Synagogue

Park Synagogue will host Latkepalooza with special guest chef Jeremy Umansky at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Park Synagogue East at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Latkepalooza is an opportunity to learn how to make potato pancakes before Chanukah. The class is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Registration is due by Dec. 7.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Forest City Masonic Lodge ‘Night with the Clergy’ Dec. 7

Forest City Masonic Lodge will host the 49th annual “Brotherhood Night” or “Night With The Clergy” with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. and the program following at 7:30 on Dec. 7 at 5516 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst. Speakers include Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood; Grand Master of Masons in Ohio Steven Grindle; Grand Chaplain Mark D. Harris; and the Rev. Joseph T. Hilinski, interfaith coordinator of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
LYNDHURST, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ardell Banks, Class of 2023 WR out of Ohio, commits to SEC program

Ardell Banks is taking his talents to Lexington. The wide receiver from Massillon, Ohio announced his pledge to Kentucky on Monday via his Twitter account. Vince Marrow recruited Banks to UK, beating out Pitt, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Syracus. Banks is listed at 6-4, 180 pounds. On the 247Sports...
LEXINGTON, KY
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend

Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff

Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

City Club announces move to new Playhouse Square space

For the sixth time in its 110-year history, The City Club of Cleveland is planning to move to a new space come fall 2023. The new office, which will be the entire first floor of 1317 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square corridor, is the former home of F.W. Woolworth department store and is the current headquarters of Dwellworks, a real estate rental agency. Dwellworks moved to the city from the suburbs in 2011 and currently occupies the first two floors of the building, but is downsizing its office space to only the second floor, leaving the first floor available for the taking.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

jHUB sufganiyot workshop Dec. 11 at Dave’s Markets in Midtown

JHUB will host a sufganiyot workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dave’s Market at 1929 E. 61st St. in Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood. The workshop will teach how to make sufganiyot, a doughnut filled with jam or custard and topped with powdered sugar, and examine the history of the treat. Registration is $10.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Planned Shaker Heights home expansion review continues Dec. 6

Plans to replace a Shelburne Road residence with a 10-bedroom home with a simcha hall, mikvah hot tub and one set of gender-specific bathrooms will undergo review before the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission Dec. 6. More than 100 people attended the first public hearing on...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

