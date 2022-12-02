Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Cleveland Jewish News
Black Orthodox Rapper Nissim Black to perform at Grog Shop
Black Orthodox Jewish rapper Nissim Black will visit Cleveland as the result of a collaboration between three organizations: Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Black will perform on Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. He will also speak...
Cleveland Jewish News
Latkepalooza with Umansky Dec. 11 at Park Synagogue
Park Synagogue will host Latkepalooza with special guest chef Jeremy Umansky at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Park Synagogue East at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Latkepalooza is an opportunity to learn how to make potato pancakes before Chanukah. The class is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Registration is due by Dec. 7.
Cleveland Jewish News
Forest City Masonic Lodge ‘Night with the Clergy’ Dec. 7
Forest City Masonic Lodge will host the 49th annual “Brotherhood Night” or “Night With The Clergy” with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. and the program following at 7:30 on Dec. 7 at 5516 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst. Speakers include Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood; Grand Master of Masons in Ohio Steven Grindle; Grand Chaplain Mark D. Harris; and the Rev. Joseph T. Hilinski, interfaith coordinator of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
Photo gallery: In winning first state football title, Glenville gets some help from the Warrensville Heights High marching band
CANTON, Ohio -- While D’Shawntae Jones was the star for a Glenville Tarblooders football team that won its first-ever state championship in a 26-6 victory over Cincinnati Wyoming, there was lots of teamwork at play Saturday (Dec. 3) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Jones had...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ardell Banks, Class of 2023 WR out of Ohio, commits to SEC program
Ardell Banks is taking his talents to Lexington. The wide receiver from Massillon, Ohio announced his pledge to Kentucky on Monday via his Twitter account. Vince Marrow recruited Banks to UK, beating out Pitt, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Syracus. Banks is listed at 6-4, 180 pounds. On the 247Sports...
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Glenville's high school football team celebrates first-ever state championship Monday at Ginn Academy
CLEVELAND — On Monday morning, the Glenville Tarblooders were greeted with music, cheers, and even some dancing when they entered the gymnasium at Ginn Academy in Cleveland, the enthusiasm from the weekend's state championship win still carrying over to students and staff present at the school's morning meeting. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
Glenville makes history with state football championship
Saturday night the Glenville Tarblooders beat Cincinnati Wyoming to win the OHSAA Division IV State Championship. Both teams went into the game with undefeated seasons.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
‘Power Rangers’ actresses to visit Parma’s North Coast Nostalgia
PARMA, Ohio -- Adam J. Barsa was admittedly a little too old to fully experience the “Power Rangers” zeitgeist. However, as an astute purveyor of all things pop culture, the North Coast Nostalgia owner knows the lasting legacy of the early 1990s television show that eventually expanded into film and comics.
wksu.org
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Cleveland Jewish News
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Cleveland Jewish News
City Club announces move to new Playhouse Square space
For the sixth time in its 110-year history, The City Club of Cleveland is planning to move to a new space come fall 2023. The new office, which will be the entire first floor of 1317 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square corridor, is the former home of F.W. Woolworth department store and is the current headquarters of Dwellworks, a real estate rental agency. Dwellworks moved to the city from the suburbs in 2011 and currently occupies the first two floors of the building, but is downsizing its office space to only the second floor, leaving the first floor available for the taking.
Cleveland Jewish News
jHUB sufganiyot workshop Dec. 11 at Dave’s Markets in Midtown
JHUB will host a sufganiyot workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dave’s Market at 1929 E. 61st St. in Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood. The workshop will teach how to make sufganiyot, a doughnut filled with jam or custard and topped with powdered sugar, and examine the history of the treat. Registration is $10.
'It's Not Vacant': Longtime ArtCraft Building Tenants Given Only Weeks To Leave After Cleveland Police HQ Announcement
Artists, some of whom have been there for decades, say they have until December 16th to clear out
Cleveland Jewish News
Planned Shaker Heights home expansion review continues Dec. 6
Plans to replace a Shelburne Road residence with a 10-bedroom home with a simcha hall, mikvah hot tub and one set of gender-specific bathrooms will undergo review before the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission Dec. 6. More than 100 people attended the first public hearing on...
