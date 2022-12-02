For the sixth time in its 110-year history, The City Club of Cleveland is planning to move to a new space come fall 2023. The new office, which will be the entire first floor of 1317 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square corridor, is the former home of F.W. Woolworth department store and is the current headquarters of Dwellworks, a real estate rental agency. Dwellworks moved to the city from the suburbs in 2011 and currently occupies the first two floors of the building, but is downsizing its office space to only the second floor, leaving the first floor available for the taking.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO