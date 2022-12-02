Read full article on original website
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Collider
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Poster Flaunts Its Star-Studded Heroes
This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!
Collider
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Showtimes and Streaming Status
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing our favorite marionette to life. Del Toro’s Pinocchio is the third retelling of the fairy tale this year alone, as it follows Disney’s most recent remake. The Pacific Rim director loves fantasy stories, evident from his Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. With fairy tales having a special place in del Toro’s heart, it makes perfect sense that his next project is an animated musical based on one of the most famous fairy tales ever written.
Collider
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well.
Collider
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Poster Shows Heroes Preparing to Defeat an Empire
Netflix is building anticipation for its next fantasy series. During this year's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Saō Paulo, Brazil, various information about upcoming movies and television shows was revealed, including Avatar: The Way of Water never-before-seen footage, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, among other multiple exciting projects. For fans of The Witcher, a new trailer for the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, was also revealed. Alongside the trailer, a new poster, which featured Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and other main cast members, was released.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
Collider
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
Collider
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
Collider
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
Collider
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Angela Bassett Revealed She Filmed a Scene with [SPOILER]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently doing a number at the box office. And just like its predecessor, Black Panther, the film has received a wide range of positive reviews. The Ryan Coogler-directed film had the difficult task of paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa while at the same time crafting a new path forward. The success enjoyed by the film so far can be traced back to the exceptional performances put in by the cast members. Angela Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, has seen her performance in the film generate award buzz. Now, the actress who played a grieving mother and queen has spoken about a scene she had filmed with T’Challa’s son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun).
‘Orlando’ Review: Emma Corrin Lights Up an Outstandingly Imaginative Look at Gender and Identity
The entirely beguiling lightness of touch is remarkable. Staging the startlingly prescient, gender-swapping, time-traveling 1928 novel “Orlando,” a lesser creative team would have gone to town on The Lessons That Virginia Woolf Has Taught Us. But while director Michael Grandage’s vividly theatrical production of Neil Bartlett’s fleet-footed, wildly imaginative but wonderfully disciplined adaption shines literal and metaphorical light on contemporary ideas of identity, no fingers are ever wagged. Didacticism is banished. Performances and design of unique warmth and wit create an outstandingly original theatrical pleasure. Bathed in Howard Hudson’s subtle lighting that emphasizes their unmistakable inner glow, Emma Corrin’s Orlando asks “Who...
Brendan Fraser Explained Why He Decided To Speak Out About His Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault
Brendan Fraser previously accused former HFPA President Philip Berk of groping him at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Collider
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
‘GMA3’ Ratings, Like Its Scandal, Are Not Great but Also Not a Real Problem
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still on the “GMA3” sidelines. Based on the “Good Morning America” offshoot’s TV ratings with the duo — and with third wheel (now in several ways) Jennifer Ashton — ABC News might not be in a huge rush to bring them back. “GMA3” is the lowest-rated of the “GMA”-branded hours, according to Nielsen data, and is lower rated than any hour of NBC’s “Today” show and CBS morning show “CBS This Morning.” This quarter-to-date, “GMA3” is averaging 1.566 million total viewers per day, with 314,000 of them between the ages of 25-54, which is the key...
Collider
From 'Little Miss Sunshine' to 'Hairspray': 10 Movies And Television Shows That Embody Body Positivity
For many years, the beauty and film industries have played a significant role in creating stereotypes of what an attractive or acceptable body type should entail. Body positivity was never a topic that was commonly addressed on public platforms. Both men and women were (and are) targets of body-shaming if they don't look “healthy” or possess the “ideal body” type. But times are changing as the industry slowly addresses body positivity in its narratives. Characters who were mocked or marginalized based on their body type are now being shown in a more positive light.
How Josh Dela Cruz Brought Broadway to ‘Blue’s Clues’
When Nickelodeon revived its popular kids series “Blue’s Clues” in 2019, the show found its new host on Broadway. Josh Dela Cruz was doing eight shows a week in “Aladdin” when he won the part on “Blue’s Clues and You!” — and now he’s bringing animated pup Blue with him to Broadway in “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” the new movie-musical now streaming on Paramount Plus. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: In the film, the character played by Dela Cruz, also named Josh, heads to New York City to audition for a Broadway show. For the actor, the overlap between musical theater and...
Collider
Is 'Andor's Luthen Rael a Jedi?
Andor's first season has concluded with an epic finale. The series focuses on the period of time when the rebellion was just beginning, introducing many early rebellion leaders. Andor sets itself apart from other Star Wars content with a gritty tone and the distinct lack of Jedi. While the tone will stick around, there is hope that a Jedi will appear. The more Star Wars content that fills in the time between the prequel series and the original trilogy, the more Jedi seem to have survived Order 66, so one more isn't out of the question. On top of that, a Jedi appearing in the series would explain Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) familiarity with Jedi fighting methods when he sees Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And a certain mysterious character, in particular, has people suspicious: Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). The character was created for Andor and is a driving force for the rebellion. He serves as a go-between for several rebel factions and is in direct contact with famed rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). Luthen heads a series of spies who are deep in the Empire under the codename Axis. His full backstory is not yet clear, but some fans have theorized that he is a Jedi hiding from the Empire.
Lizzy Savetsky Posts About “Feeling Dark” After RHONY Exit
The drama on the newly re-cast Real Housewives of New York City has been nothing short of intense. First, I must say I’m still mourning the loss of our original RHONY cast after season 13’s messy conclusion. Don’t forget, Andy Cohen announced this change some time ago after the NYC Housewives went on pause for a […] The post Lizzy Savetsky Posts About “Feeling Dark” After RHONY Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
