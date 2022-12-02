A grass fire at 9605529 LIV 529 Saturday afternoon did minor damage. Chillicothe firefighters responded at about 1:30 pm and arrived in 11 minutes to find about 5,000 square feet that was burnt or burning. Backpack leafblowers were used to control the fire and about 10 gallons of water douse the last of the flames. The fire damaged raised beds and garden decorations. The fire crew was on the scene for 13 minutes.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO