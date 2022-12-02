Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Fencing Added To County Commission Agenda
Fencing and attending a meeting are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda. Tuesday, the commissioner will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 10:00 is the meeting of the E911 Advisory Board at Chillicothe City Hall. At 11:00, the commissioners will discuss a fence...
kchi.com
Candidate Filing Opens Today
Those wishing to serve on their local school board or town council can file as early as today for the April Municipal Election. Candidate filing for most offices will take place at the office of that entity. That includes for area School Board races, to serve on City Council or Town Boards, water district offices, and more.
ktvo.com
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
kchi.com
Carrollton Town Council
The Carrollton Town Council will meet at 6:00 this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda has only two items of new business. Jim Bowen will address the council about a Dump Site. There will be a discussion about purchasing security cameras. Chief Turk will address the council about overtime...
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
kchi.com
Board Of Public Works Meets Tuesday
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will meet Tuesday at 7:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities office conference room. Items on the agenda include reports from the department heads and from the CMU General Manager Matt Hopper. There is no executive session planned for...
kchi.com
Hopper Reports On CMU
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works paid the bills and employees as part of the meeting this morning. There were no other action items from the meeting. General Manager Matt Hopper explained some of the recent happenings in the departments. The Water Department has brought Well #2 back in service....
kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE DECEMBER 5-11
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 5-11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
kttn.com
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County
Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
kchi.com
New Chillicothe Police Officer Approved
A new police officer will be joining the ranks of the Chillicothe Police Department soon. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session, approved hiring Christine Hillyard. Hillyard is expected to complete her training on December 9th and get licensed. The starting pay is $18.22 per hour. Hillyard is expected...
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest
A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday. In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:43 pm, Subject in the 1200 block of Fair Street having anxiety issues. They were voluntarily taken for medical evaluation. The officers also handled well-being checks, reports of suspicious activity, and service of court...
kchi.com
Minor Grass Fire
A grass fire at 9605529 LIV 529 Saturday afternoon did minor damage. Chillicothe firefighters responded at about 1:30 pm and arrived in 11 minutes to find about 5,000 square feet that was burnt or burning. Backpack leafblowers were used to control the fire and about 10 gallons of water douse the last of the flames. The fire damaged raised beds and garden decorations. The fire crew was on the scene for 13 minutes.
kchi.com
Crowder State Park – Christmas Story & Craft
Crowder State Park near Trenton will host a Story & Craft event on December 20th. Children of all ages can join team members at Crowder State Park to listen to a Christmas nature story and then make a craft. The FREE event begins at 10:00 am at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall. Hot cocoa and a snack will be served. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Excelsior Springs kidnapping suspect defends character in letter to judge
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and assault suspect Timothy Haslett wrote to a judge to defend his character in an unrelated child custody case.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Comments / 0