wymt.com
EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level. Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of...
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
indherald.com
Robbins man arrested after domestic assault in Oneida
ONEIDA | A Robbins man is facing felony charges in Oneida after an alleged domestic incident last week. Matthew D. Blevins, 26, of Robbins, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Friday, following an investigation into the alleged domestic assault. According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Jeremiah...
k105.com
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
wbontv.com
Valero at Salt Lick burglarized, suspect sought
The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help on the identification of a suspect involved in a local burglary. In the early morning hours today, around 4:15 am, the subject in the photos burglarized the Salt Lick Valero. Take a good luck at the clothing, shoes, and any other identifying criteria.
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train
The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
WKYT 27
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
wymt.com
EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers at Longs Pic Pac in Bell County helped cram Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruisers on Sunday. Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said customers purchased $1,500 worth of food. He said officials with the store matched the total, making it $3,000 worth of donated food.
WSAZ
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
q95fm.net
Drug Bust Leads Dickenson County Law Enforcement to Recover $50,000 Worth of Drugs
Dickenson County, Virginia law enforcement collaborated with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force to conduct a “buy/bust” operation, in order to crack down on drug trafficking in the area. According to Police, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal...
wymt.com
Man dead after central Kentucky fire
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
thebig1063.com
Bell County woman part of a pair that escaped from work release in Casey County Kentucky
The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law. The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky...
wymt.com
2012 Ky. tornado outbreak survivor planning toy drive for kids impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 2012 Eastern Kentucky tornado outbreak survivor is giving back to those impacted by flooding. Austin Shuck lived in West Liberty when tornadoes hit ten years ago. He is now with ‘What the Shuck’ podcast and Appalachian Pioneer Program. Shuck is hosting the 3rd...
wymt.com
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
wymt.com
Local rescue squad takes donations to help families who lost home in weekend fire
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky families lost their homes, two cars and Christmas presents in a weekend fire. The fire broke out along Buck Creek Road in Magoffin County. People woke up to their camper on fire Saturday night. Those people got out okay, but concerns soon...
supertalk929.com
Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia
Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Criminal Trespassing Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Donnie Bishop age 39 on Tuesday morning November 29, 2022 at approximately 10:51 AM. The arrest occurred on private property off Keavy Road approximately 5 miles...
