Perry County, KY

wymt.com

EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level. Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
BELL COUNTY, KY
indherald.com

Robbins man arrested after domestic assault in Oneida

ONEIDA | A Robbins man is facing felony charges in Oneida after an alleged domestic incident last week. Matthew D. Blevins, 26, of Robbins, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Friday, following an investigation into the alleged domestic assault. According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Jeremiah...
ONEIDA, KY
wbontv.com

Valero at Salt Lick burglarized, suspect sought

The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help on the identification of a suspect involved in a local burglary. In the early morning hours today, around 4:15 am, the subject in the photos burglarized the Salt Lick Valero. Take a good luck at the clothing, shoes, and any other identifying criteria.
BATH COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train

The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers at Longs Pic Pac in Bell County helped cram Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruisers on Sunday. Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said customers purchased $1,500 worth of food. He said officials with the store matched the total, making it $3,000 worth of donated food.
BELL COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man hit, killed by train identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man dead after central Kentucky fire

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
BATH COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia

Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Criminal Trespassing Charges

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Donnie Bishop age 39 on Tuesday morning November 29, 2022 at approximately 10:51 AM. The arrest occurred on private property off Keavy Road approximately 5 miles...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

