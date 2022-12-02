ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Oregon State men fall just short against USC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVAL

Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KVAL

Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene 4J to present community screening of cyberbullying documentary

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene School District 4J will present a free community screening of a cyberbullying documentary, "The Upstanders". According to a press release by the district, the film "explores all sides of cyberbullying, showing the perspectives of those who bully, their victims, families and the trauma of the bystander."
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Gas in Eugene falls more than 30 cents per gallon over past week

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 31.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 61.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Where's the bus? LTD announces holiday service hours

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District (LTD) bus schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day have been announced and are posted on the District’s website. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Regular Saturday service with the final bus trip...
Eugene, OR

