NC woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls , pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and received three life sentences without parole, according to Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.

Brittany McKinney, 31, was charged in Greensboro with three counts of first-degree murder in January 2020 in connection to the deaths of:

Her 2-year-old niece Serenity Rose

Her 10-year-old daughter M’kenzie McKinney

61-year-old Jerry Griffin

At about 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.1, Greensboro police say Brittany was driving on Wendover Avenue when she crashed into a power line pole.

When another car tried to go around her, she crashed into the other car, according to a police report.

Police say she was driving a 2011 GMC belonging to Griffin. Brittany allegedly killed Griffin just minutes earlier.

At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, less than an hour before the crash, police responded for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive.

When they got to the scene, they say they saw what they described as an aggravated assault. Police later said the case was a homicide.

Officers determined Brittany was the suspect in the killings at the scene of the crash and arrested her.

She was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

