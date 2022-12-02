ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

Very warm conditions will persist for Houston through the weekend

There is not a whole lot to say about our weather for the upcoming week in <checks notes> early December. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for much of this week and weekend. More winter-like weather is coming with a definitive pattern shift, but that probably is a week away. So until then we’ll be singing Frosty the Air Conditioner Man rather than Frosty the Snowman.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

It’s beginning to feel not like Christmas

Good morning. Temperatures are generally in the upper 60s across the Houston metro area, with nearly matching dewpoints. This is our new normal for awhile, as we are going to see substantially warmer than usual conditions for the next week, with high temperatures in the 70s to 80 degrees, and moderate nights. This anomalously warm weather will persist into the weekend, at which point a cold front should finally bring some relief.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
HOUSTON, TX
InsideHook

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas

‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
TEXAS STATE
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather

Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do

HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX

