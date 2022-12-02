Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Very warm conditions will persist for Houston through the weekend
There is not a whole lot to say about our weather for the upcoming week in <checks notes> early December. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for much of this week and weekend. More winter-like weather is coming with a definitive pattern shift, but that probably is a week away. So until then we’ll be singing Frosty the Air Conditioner Man rather than Frosty the Snowman.
spacecityweather.com
It’s beginning to feel not like Christmas
Good morning. Temperatures are generally in the upper 60s across the Houston metro area, with nearly matching dewpoints. This is our new normal for awhile, as we are going to see substantially warmer than usual conditions for the next week, with high temperatures in the 70s to 80 degrees, and moderate nights. This anomalously warm weather will persist into the weekend, at which point a cold front should finally bring some relief.
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
Strong cold front hitting North Texas Friday night: Here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is, well, what'd you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.
spacecityweather.com
Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather
Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
