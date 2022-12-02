Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant and Convenience Chain, Sheetz, Is Coming to Michigan
The times we live in are fast-paced. Everybody is super busy, and sometimes we need something to make life a little bit easier when we're running a million miles a minute. Enter, Sheetz. I had never heard of Sheetz until today when I learned from WILX News 10 that Sheetz...
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
Exciting Cross Country Skiing Awaits You in mid Michigan
As winter limps its way in, you can plan on plenty of snow this season. What are some of your favorite outdoor activities in the snow?. Maybe you're into downhill skiing, snowboarding or ice skating. I have never downhill skiied before, I used to snowboard when I was young and ice skating is something I haven't done in decades. If you want to try ice skating this year, check this out.
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
When Will the Okemos High School Sign Be Fixed?
I know that on the list of priorities, this may fall near the bottom. However, it's glaringly obvious that the Okemos High School welcome sign could use a little love. If you don't know the story and you haven't driven past Okemos High School on Jolly Road for the last month and a half or so, let me fill you in.
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Amazing Reindeer Experiences Await You in mid Michigan
Christmas brings laughter, love, gifts and reindeer. Why is the reindeer tied to Christmas? When did it begin as tradition? Can I see reindeer locally?. According to az animals heres some insight to Christmas and the incorporation of reindeer:. Celebrating Christmas began when Christianity co-opted pagan celebrations of the winter...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Can You Identify What This Abandoned West Michigan Building Was?
You know the saying here in Michigan. No matter where you are in Michigan, you are no further than six miles from some form of water, and no more than 85 from the Great Lakes. With that being said, could we apply that over to the abandoned side of Michigan?
One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’
Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
This Native Michigan Bat Species Could Soon Go Extinct
I know there are a lot of people out in the world who are terrified of bats. Maybe it's because they grew up on tales of Dracula and other vampires... or maybe it's because they're just terrified of things flying above them in the dark. I however, have always found...
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
110 Years of Happy Couples: Michigan Marriages, 1839-1949
You need a license to drive a vehicle. Without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to own a dog. If you're discovered without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to be married. If you're discovered living with your partner without...
If You See Michigan Flags At Half Staff Today, Here’s The Somber Reason Why
There are a lot of rules when it comes to when you should raise and lower your flags, and our local government and federal buildings follow these standard flag codes. Generally, your flag should fly at full staff from sunrise to sunset, all days that are not holidays or days of mourning. So, if you see a flag at half staff it generally means we are likely mourning something as a state or nation.
Master the Ultimate Midwestern Goodbye For the Holiday Season
We joke about it every single time I'm on the phone with my family - The Midwest Goodbye. It's not as simple as just saying "BYE," and hanging up the phone... it's a process, with multiple steps, and various paths to take, and can seem very strange to people who aren't from here.
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
