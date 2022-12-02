ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1dHC_0jV5dSuO00

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.

Wayne Sailar was arrested on Orangeville Road in Hermitage just before 3 p.m.

Canfield state championship game updates

Police were able to corner him while he was asleep on a stolen four-wheeler, according to Brookfield police. Sailar did not resist arrest.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is running point on the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, police in the area were searching for Sailar on a missing four-wheeler near the intersection of State Route 305 and State Route 7 starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to Brookfield police, the suspect sent concerning mental health messages to people, which started the large-scale search.

Almost the entire Brookfield Police Department was out looking for Sailar, along with several other agencies.

Victim dies after car cut in half in crash, speed a factor

The four-wheeler was stolen on Wednesday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office did not know yet if Sailar was also going to be taken to the hospital after his arrest.

The Brookfield Township Police Department posted about Sailar’s arrest on Friday on Facebook, saying, “Among other things, he has felony warrants in Ohio and Pennsylvania for several vehicle thefts and fleeing and eluding. He has led multiple departments on multiple very dangerous vehicle pursuits over the last few months.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission

(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event

Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy