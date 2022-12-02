Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.

Wayne Sailar was arrested on Orangeville Road in Hermitage just before 3 p.m.

Police were able to corner him while he was asleep on a stolen four-wheeler, according to Brookfield police. Sailar did not resist arrest.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is running point on the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, police in the area were searching for Sailar on a missing four-wheeler near the intersection of State Route 305 and State Route 7 starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to Brookfield police, the suspect sent concerning mental health messages to people, which started the large-scale search.

Almost the entire Brookfield Police Department was out looking for Sailar, along with several other agencies.

The four-wheeler was stolen on Wednesday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office did not know yet if Sailar was also going to be taken to the hospital after his arrest.

The Brookfield Township Police Department posted about Sailar’s arrest on Friday on Facebook, saying, “Among other things, he has felony warrants in Ohio and Pennsylvania for several vehicle thefts and fleeing and eluding. He has led multiple departments on multiple very dangerous vehicle pursuits over the last few months.”

