GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An east Albany church is continuing its charity work during this holiday season. Every first Saturday of the month for the past two years, Victory Tabernacle has provided free food and clothes for families in need. The drive also has shoes, coats and books. On Saturday, 130 boxes of food were given away. They also raffled off furniture and cookware.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO