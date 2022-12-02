GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus gathers to celebrate Christmas at the annual Americus Christmas Parade
AMERICUS – Hundreds of men, women and children of all ages gathered along the streets of Down Town Americus to bring in holiday cheer by celebrating Christmas at the town’s annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 1. The feeling of joy and happiness was in the air as...
WALB 10
Lee Co. Christmas parade spreads early holiday joy
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been an early Christmas in some cities throughout South Georgia. Saturday morning streets were blocked off in Lee County for the 34th annual Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival. People showed up and showed out in their best Christmas decorations and costumes. The Lee...
Albany Herald
Kountry Wayne brings comedy tour to Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Comedian Kountry Wayne, aka, Wayne Colley, announced Monday that his “Help Is on the Way” Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Albany. The tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his “Straight Out of the Mud” spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S.
WALB 10
Albany business districts proposal in the works
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to revitalize business in the Good Life City. A possible plan: establishing what they’re calling “commercial districts” in needed areas, like around the Albany Mall. City Commissioner Chad Warbington said Albany is the Atlanta of Southwest Georgia. He said things...
WALB 10
Albany church continues giving back during holidays
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An east Albany church is continuing its charity work during this holiday season. Every first Saturday of the month for the past two years, Victory Tabernacle has provided free food and clothes for families in need. The drive also has shoes, coats and books. On Saturday, 130 boxes of food were given away. They also raffled off furniture and cookware.
Annual Christmas Parade set to return in Thomasville
Thomasville's annual Christmas Parade is set to return Monday evening, encouraging community members to get into the Christmas spirit and come out to enjoy the event.
WALB 10
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup. After getting to the apartments and picking up...
WALB 10
Bainbridge park expansion project underway
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
WALB 10
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
Motorcycle club takes holiday giving to 'Another Level'
ALBANY — Talk about an aptly named club. Members of the Albany-based Another Level Motorcycle Club LLC are taking their community involvement to another level by teaming with the Georgia State Patrol and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany to solicit donations for the 15th annual community Toys for Tots drive.
WALB 10
Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A 34-year-old Fitzgerald man was killed Monday afternoon in a tree-cutting accident, according to Ben Hill County Coroner Mark Shealy. It happened when the man fell from a bucket truck while trimming trees, according to the coroner. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
WALB 10
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
WALB 10
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found on the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street Sunday evening, according to Albany police Department. On Dec. 4, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street, in reference to a deceased person. Nicky Bentley, a 37-year-old white male, was found dead at the location.
wgxa.tv
Ribbon cutting held in Cook County for Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Georgia's first Medical Cannabis facility is coming to southwest Georgia. Trulieve Georgia officially cut the ribbon Friday on their Medical Cannabis facility in Adel Friday. "Trulieve is proud to open the doors of our Georgia production facility to community leaders, legislators and the Georgia Access...
Albany Herald
Naomi Sims reflects on 46-year Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College career
TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job. “I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy...
Albany, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Turner County High School basketball team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WALB 10
Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB Anchor Ruthie Garner rang the bell on Thursday at Phoebe Putney Hospital as she completed her last chemotherapy treatment. She had family members, friends and Phoebe staff members to help her celebrate and cheer her on.
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist
ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
Comments / 0