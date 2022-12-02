ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

GET OUT THERE: 7 (Christmas-themed) things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 2-4

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WALB 10

Lee Co. Christmas parade spreads early holiday joy

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been an early Christmas in some cities throughout South Georgia. Saturday morning streets were blocked off in Lee County for the 34th annual Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival. People showed up and showed out in their best Christmas decorations and costumes. The Lee...
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Kountry Wayne brings comedy tour to Albany Municipal Auditorium

ALBANY — Comedian Kountry Wayne, aka, Wayne Colley, announced Monday that his “Help Is on the Way” Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Albany. The tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his “Straight Out of the Mud” spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany business districts proposal in the works

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to revitalize business in the Good Life City. A possible plan: establishing what they’re calling “commercial districts” in needed areas, like around the Albany Mall. City Commissioner Chad Warbington said Albany is the Atlanta of Southwest Georgia. He said things...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany church continues giving back during holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An east Albany church is continuing its charity work during this holiday season. Every first Saturday of the month for the past two years, Victory Tabernacle has provided free food and clothes for families in need. The drive also has shoes, coats and books. On Saturday, 130 boxes of food were given away. They also raffled off furniture and cookware.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge park expansion project underway

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia. The new facility will be in Cook County. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 23 hours ago. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Motorcycle club takes holiday giving to 'Another Level'

ALBANY — Talk about an aptly named club. Members of the Albany-based Another Level Motorcycle Club LLC are taking their community involvement to another level by teaming with the Georgia State Patrol and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany to solicit donations for the 15th annual community Toys for Tots drive.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Ben Hill Co. man killed in tree-cutting accident

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A 34-year-old Fitzgerald man was killed Monday afternoon in a tree-cutting accident, according to Ben Hill County Coroner Mark Shealy. It happened when the man fell from a bucket truck while trimming trees, according to the coroner. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Irwinville Highway.
FITZGERALD, GA
WALB 10

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found on the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street Sunday evening, according to Albany police Department. On Dec. 4, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street, in reference to a deceased person. Nicky Bentley, a 37-year-old white male, was found dead at the location.
ALBANY, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Albany, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB Anchor Ruthie Garner rang the bell on Thursday at Phoebe Putney Hospital as she completed her last chemotherapy treatment. She had family members, friends and Phoebe staff members to help her celebrate and cheer her on.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist

ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
MOULTRIE, GA

