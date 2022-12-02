Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
Protestors gather outside weapons trial of retired Tampa Green Beret accused of trespassing during Jan. 6 riot
Oath Keeper member Jeremy Brown, a retired Green Beret who was once featured on an Army Special Forces recruitment poster, went on trial in Tampa federal court Monday on weapons charges connected to a January 6 related search warrant.
Piper PA-28 aircraft that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico discovered
A single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier, shortly after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida.
trendingwork.com
Venice Florida Plane Crash Complete Update
On Sunday, the remains of two passengers who were aboard a rented Piper Cherokee plane were discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, to the west of the Venice Municipal Airport. Additionally, the wreckage of the plane was located. The wreckage of the plane was observed around 2:00 p.m. from the air in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately one-third of a mile straight west of the airport, according to the Venice Police Department.
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Bay News 9
Tampa set to launch second police chief search within a year
TAMPA, Fla. — Mary O'Connor's forced resignation means the City of Tampa will now be launching a new search for its next police chief. Tampa Mayor Castor did promise a nationwide search the last time around but she opted to choose O'Connor, whom she knew from her time in the police department, out of three finalists.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
TODAY.com
2 dead, including child, and 1 missing after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Two people are dead, including a child, and one person is missing after a plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, police in Venice, Florida, said. Officers launched a search Sunday morning after 10 a.m. EST after the Venice Municipal Airport received an inquiry from the Federal Aviation Administration about a Piper Cherokee that had failed to return to its origin airport in St. Petersburg, about 60 miles north of Venice, the Venice Police Department said.
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
Bay News 9
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident; mayor cites 'importance of integrity'
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor had been placed on administrative leave after a golf cart incident and interaction with a Pinellas County deputy. Mayor Jane Castor had said Thursday that O'Connor would "face appropriate discipline"
Bay News 9
Four developers offer proposals for Tropicana Field site
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The proposals are in for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site. Mayor Ken Welch rebooted the whole process of selecting a developer after he was sworn in as mayor last year. On Monday, four new proposals were announced from developers Sugar Hill Community Partners,...
Woman, child found dead after plane crashes into Gulf near Venice; pilot still missing
Authorities are investigating after a single-engine plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning after leaving Venice.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor Steps Down After Golf Cart Calamity
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a widely respected, 25-year veteran of the department,
Bay News 9
A St. Pete Hero who pays it forward
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The kindness of a stranger many years ago was the spark that led a St. Petersburg woman to pay it forward time and time again. Joanne Bracchio is the owner of a cleaning service and the founder of Love Thy Neighbor Florida, a nonprofit spreading that love in a great many ways.
Bay News 9
Historical marker unveiled for lost African American cemetery
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A historical marker is now placed for an African American cemetery that was lost until recently. The marker is for the North Greenwood African American Memorial Cemetery on the corner of Holt Avenue and Engman Street in Clearwater. Archaeologists discovered at least 55 graves there two...
ssesgauntlet.org
Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination
On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
WSVN-TV
Teachers find rare mastodon fossils in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teachers made a rare Florida find when they discovered a piece of history that’s thousands of years old. It was a jaw-dropping discovery with the teachers unearthing the jaws and tusks of a species long extinct. You can hear the screams of...
usf.edu
Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial
A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
Comments / 1