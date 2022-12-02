Read full article on original website
siouxcountyradio.com
Northwestern Punches Ticket to National Championship Game
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The No. 3-ranked Northwestern College football team (12-1, 9-1 GPAC) will make their second trip to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Season (FCS) national championship game in three seasons, after a 38-7 win over No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University (11-2, 7-0 MSFA) on a cold December day at De Valois Stadium. Jalyn Gramstad combined for 252 yards and four total touchdowns, moving into second all-time in the single-season list for rushing touchdowns (22).
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State. South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run...
KLEM
Donald P. Becker
Donald P. Becker, 90, of Hospers, IA passed away at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers with Father Dan Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Hospers. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church in Hospers. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
KLEM
Kiwanis & Aktion Club Members Make Popcorn Balls
Le Mars Kiwanis Club had a great turnout and a lot of fun making popcorn balls on Wednesday evening, November 30th at the American Legion Hall. Aktion Club Members, Kiwanis Club Members and their spouses, Pride Group Employees and our Nebraska-Iowa Division 5 Lt. Governor joined in on the fun.
Stray of the Day: Meet Frosty and Snowball
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! These are Frosty and Snowball, two 10-to-12 week old, male, solid-white kittens. These brothers were found with their mom on the 1700 block of West 5th Street. They love to play and they’re great with people. The shelter says they’d love to find the […]
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
hbsdealer.com
Marcus Lumber believes in second chances
How hiring someone in recovery gave one company’s culture renewed meaning. The thing about recovery is, you must have heart, and give each other a second chance. At Marcus Lumber, a Do it Best dealer and fourth-generation family-owned and operated business in the small town of Marcus, Iowa, that is exactly what is happening.
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
KLEM
Will Dole – Citizen of the Day
Will Dole of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Will is owner of Fat Annie’s Coffee Shop in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
KLEM
Weekend Celebrations
There were two big events to celebrate the season in Le Mars. The lighted Christmas parade was staged Saturday night. The Winter Wonderland opened Saturday and Sunday, and will be open next Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, from 5:30 to 8:30, at the Fairgrounds. Photos courtesy of the...
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
siouxfalls.business
Life changes prompt several restaurant owners to put businesses on market
There are few days off when you own a restaurant. Especially if it’s one of few – or the only – bar and grill in a community. In Lennox, it’s literally called The Only One Bar and Grill, owned by Lenny Lawrence who left behind his career as a Hy-Vee meat manager to pursue his business dream.
KLEM
Randy Stabe – Citizen of the Day
Randy Stabe is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, December 5, 2022. Randy is owner of Stabe Auction & Realty. He was selected as one of the Honorees for this year’s Hero Game held in November. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Where the Ice Cream Capital of the World Is
Do you have a sweet tooth? If you’ve been dreaming of an ice cream capital of the world, we’ve found it for your bucket list. And you might be surprised to learn where it is. Keep reading to find out where the ice cream capital is and why....
Sioux City’s first Cat Café opens coffee shop
After overcoming many obstacles, a Siouxlander has partially opened the first cat cafe in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
