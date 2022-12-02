ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxcountyradio.com

Northwestern Punches Ticket to National Championship Game

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The No. 3-ranked Northwestern College football team (12-1, 9-1 GPAC) will make their second trip to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Season (FCS) national championship game in three seasons, after a 38-7 win over No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University (11-2, 7-0 MSFA) on a cold December day at De Valois Stadium. Jalyn Gramstad combined for 252 yards and four total touchdowns, moving into second all-time in the single-season list for rushing touchdowns (22).
EVANSTON, IL
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State. South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run...
PROVO, UT
KLEM

Donald P. Becker

Donald P. Becker, 90, of Hospers, IA passed away at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers with Father Dan Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Hospers. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church in Hospers. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
HOSPERS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
KLEM

Kiwanis & Aktion Club Members Make Popcorn Balls

Le Mars Kiwanis Club had a great turnout and a lot of fun making popcorn balls on Wednesday evening, November 30th at the American Legion Hall. Aktion Club Members, Kiwanis Club Members and their spouses, Pride Group Employees and our Nebraska-Iowa Division 5 Lt. Governor joined in on the fun.
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Frosty and Snowball

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! These are Frosty and Snowball, two 10-to-12 week old, male, solid-white kittens. These brothers were found with their mom on the 1700 block of West 5th Street. They love to play and they’re great with people. The shelter says they’d love to find the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?

The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
hbsdealer.com

Marcus Lumber believes in second chances

How hiring someone in recovery gave one company’s culture renewed meaning. The thing about recovery is, you must have heart, and give each other a second chance. At Marcus Lumber, a Do it Best dealer and fourth-generation family-owned and operated business in the small town of Marcus, Iowa, that is exactly what is happening.
MARCUS, IA
kscj.com

BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
IOWA STATE
KLEM

Will Dole – Citizen of the Day

Will Dole of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Will is owner of Fat Annie’s Coffee Shop in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

Weekend Celebrations

There were two big events to celebrate the season in Le Mars. The lighted Christmas parade was staged Saturday night. The Winter Wonderland opened Saturday and Sunday, and will be open next Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, from 5:30 to 8:30, at the Fairgrounds. Photos courtesy of the...
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Randy Stabe – Citizen of the Day

Randy Stabe is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, December 5, 2022. Randy is owner of Stabe Auction & Realty. He was selected as one of the Honorees for this year’s Hero Game held in November. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES

TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy