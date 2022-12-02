Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Sales tax revenue up for month in Houston
Revenue from half-cent sales taxes collected in Houston jumped significantly during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. One netted $91,785 for the month, which is up $16,422 from November 2021. For the year, $875,668 has been generated. That’s up about 5.9 percent. A second half-cent...
houstonherald.com
‘Share Your Christmas’ campaign continues to take applications
The Christmas campaign that aids children continues to accept donations. Share Your Christmas, the holiday drive that helps children to have a brighter holiday in Texas County, operates from the Houston Lions Club Den basement on North U.S. 63 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The application cutoff is today (Thursday, Dec. 8)
houstonherald.com
New physician to begin at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Amit Shah, MD, a family medicine physician from Nixa, board members heard at their monthly meeting last week. Shah learned of the position through Charlie Rasmussen, DO. Upon visiting the hospital, he decided it was a place where he would like to practice medicine part-time.
houstonherald.com
BOBBY DEAN BIRAM
Bobby Dean Biram, age 78, son of Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram, was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Plato, Mo. He passed away Dec. 1, 2022 in Lebanon, Mo. Bob was born and raised in Plato. He married Susan Johnson on June 5, 1976. Through this union they welcomed one daughter.
houstonherald.com
A dozen Football Tigers receive All-SCA recognition
Following a 2022 season of resounding success, 12 players on the Houston High School football team have earned South Central Association All-Conference recognition. Four seniors were named to the First Team, including Anthony Carroll (linebacker), Harold Lassiter (defensive line), Casey Merckling (offensive line) and Zac Williams (defensive back). Making the...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate stolen vehicle, theft of logs on property
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville. The woman told an investigating deputy...
houstonherald.com
Flu cases increase by 24 from last week
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Texas County Health Department on Tuesday said there have been 75 confirmed cases of influenza since the start of the season. That’s up 24 in the last week. The breakdown is: Influenza A,...
houstonherald.com
Help sought in finding missing juvenile last seen in Houston
The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Sean Chamberlain was last seen at Houston Walmart Supercenter at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and tennis shoes. He is described as 5’8”, 160 pounds,...
houstonherald.com
Murder suspect to return to court in January
The suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Jan. 23. The decision came following a Nov. 22 appearance in Texas County Circuit Court. Trial dates were taken off the docket. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for...
Comments / 0