Nevada transfer OL Grant Starck sees slew of offers coming in
Nevada transfer Grant Starck went in to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday morning. Before lunch time, Starck already had two new Mountain West offers and a pair of Pac-12 offers. "I got offered by Oregon State, Cal, Hawaii and Colorado State," said Starck,. And there could be more coming.
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowshoe Thompson topic of Hope Valley lecture
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “Mailman of the Sierra” Snowshoe Thompson is the topic of a living history presentation at Hope Valley on Sunday. “Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years,” historian David Woodruff said. “He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80-pound bag of mail.”
KOLO TV Reno
Two strokes can’t keep Reno’s Christine Hotchkin from Pole Sport World Championships
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christine Hotchkin has lived in Reno most of her life. As many kids do, she tried athletics, but not the ones most get into. “It’s just a whole different piece of art when you have that kind of freedom and artistic expression,” she said of figure skating and pole sport - the two athletic feats she’s invested her time in.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Palisades Tahoe development back on table after revised environmental report
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Following a court order requiring approvals to further develop areas within Olympic Valley, Placer County has released a revised environmental impact report for the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. The announcement makes official the resort’s intent to seek entitlements to revitalize and complete the...
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Christmas fire engines to spread holiday joy in South Tahoe beginning this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual tradition of Christmas fire engines spreading joy to all South Lake Tahoe residents begins this weekend. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas engine will begin cruising through city streets on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s engine will start driving through neighborhoods on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Share, care and give a pair this holiday season
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — RE/MAX Gold of Reno and Incline Village will host its annual sock drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES. Sponsored by Inside Incline Community Real Estate, Northern Nevada RE/MAX Gold, realtors will collect new, unused socks for distribution in our local community this winter through Northern Nevada HOPES.
KOLO TV Reno
Most power restored in southwest Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: All but 54 customers have had their power restored, NV Energy reports. 1:37 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all but 577 customers, NV Energy reports. Power will be restored to remaining customers by 4 p.m., NV Energy estimates. ORIGINAL STORY: NV Energy...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
$2 million in tax-defaulted property auctioned off in El Dorado County
Seventy-three El Dorado County tax-defaulted properties were sold in an online auction Nov. 1. The sales generated a total of $2,018,010.14, according to a news release from auction host Bid4Assets. An additional 75 properties were redeemed by their original owners and returned to county tax rolls. “This set of auctions...
FOX Reno
Mountain lion spotted in Virginia City; Storey County Sheriff's Office shares safety tips
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Storey County Sheriff's Office deputy took a photo of a mountain lion in Virginia City over the weekend. Authorities say there have been reports of mountain lions and bears roaming around town. The Storey County Sheriff's Office reminds people...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
2news.com
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
KOLO TV Reno
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
