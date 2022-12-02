Read full article on original website
KYTV
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
houstonherald.com
New physician to begin at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Amit Shah, MD, a family medicine physician from Nixa, board members heard at their monthly meeting last week. Shah learned of the position through Charlie Rasmussen, DO. Upon visiting the hospital, he decided it was a place where he would like to practice medicine part-time.
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
lakeexpo.com
To The Editor: A Tribal Casino Is A Bad Deal For Lake Of The Ozarks
The recent headline sounds benevolent, even charitable. “Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake of The Ozarks Community Organizations”. What the article does not tell you is that the Osage Nation is attempting to establish a tribal casino at the Lake that would be exempt from all state and local taxes and would not have to abide by any state or local laws. So what is the Osage Nation’s purpose in making these donations in an area where they currently have no business operations? To build local support for their proposed tribal casino of course. You see, despite some of their press releases, an Osage Nation Tribal Casino at the Lake is far from a done deal. And while it sounds good, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket from an entity, that if successful, would pay no other state or local taxes. That should make every taxpayer in the state cringe. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a much better alternative.
New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport revealed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator. As of December 16th, the Midfield […]
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
KTTS
Vandals Hit New Springfield Elementary School
(KTTS News) — A new elementary school being built in Springfield had to have some windows replaced because of vandalism. The school district says someone spray painted a swastika at the York Elementary building now under construction on West Nichols. KY3 says the district says it will cover the...
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
KRMS Radio
New Hunting Seasons Added For Portions Of The Lake Area
Dates for Deer and Turkey hunting in the Show Me State are now out for the 2023-2024 season. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there will be 2 new hunting seasons added to the existing list…including a Firearms Season for Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease during November. That...
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Local air travelers react to REAL ID deadline extension
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For people scrambling in the Ozarks to get a REAL ID before May of 2023, they will now have some more time. Monday the Department of Homeland Security announced the deadline is pushed back two years to May 2025. Locally, air travelers are reacting to the news. “I was just so busy, […]
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
houstonherald.com
Sales tax revenue up for month in Houston
Revenue from half-cent sales taxes collected in Houston jumped significantly during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. One netted $91,785 for the month, which is up $16,422 from November 2021. For the year, $875,668 has been generated. That’s up about 5.9 percent. A second half-cent...
KYTV
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.
Use tax fails for the thrid time in Ozark. What's next for the city?. Traffic concerns arise with Glendale High School student pick up line. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. U.S. Census Bureau lists Springfield as the poorest city in Missouri. Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
KTTS
C.A.R.E Trailer Found, Two Arrested
(KTTS News) — Two men are charged with stealing a mobile adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Springfield. Authorities found the trailer in the 900-block of South Ranch Road in Webster County. It had been taken apart to be sold for scrap. Daniel J. Butts and Robert Hopkins...
Westbound I-44 west of Springfield to be closed for hours
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sargeant Mike McClure said that the two crashes that closed down I-44 this morning ended with several injuries. The first crash, which McClure verified involved a tractor-trailer unit that set on fire, two dump trucks, and an unoccupied vehicle, resulting in one moderate injury. The secondary crash, which […]
