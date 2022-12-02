Eight Key Players with NFL Draft Decisions to Make and How Their Decisions Could Impact Ohio State’s 2023 Roster

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Return for Ohio State's CFP Run Should Be Determined “Over the Next Couple of Days”
With five weeks between Ohio State’s final regular-season game and the CFP semifinal on Dec. 31, Ryan Day's banged-up team should have plenty of time to recoup and recover before it faces Georgia. However, when Day was asked on Sunday about Jaxon Smith-Njigba's availability for the Buckeyes’ battle with...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Not Play in Peach Bowl, Entering 2023 NFL Draft
Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State announced Monday that the Buckeye wide receiver will not return for the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, instead opting to continue rehabilitating his hamstring injury while preparing for the 2023 NFL draft. “I want to thank Jaxon...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Earns No. 4 Spot in AP Poll, No. 3 in USA TODAY Coaches Poll Prior to Release of College Football Playoff Rankings
In the eyes of the Associated Press and the coaches, the Buckeyes are a College Football Playoff team. The final AP and Coaches Polls released prior to the decisive CFP rankings have granted Ohio State No. 4 and No. 3 overall rankings, respectively. The AP voters opted to leave TCU ahead of the Buckeyes after the Horned Frogs lost their Big 12 title game to Kansas State yesterday, while the coaches moved the Buckeyes ahead despite OSU not having played on conference championship weekend.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finalist for Heisman Trophy for Second Straight Year
C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second year in a row. The Ohio State quarterback was named Monday as one of four finalists for this year’s award along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Stroud becomes Ohio State’s...
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Becomes the First Conference Other Than the SEC to Send Two Permanent Members to the College Football Playoff
For the fourth time in the College Football Playoff era, one conference will send two of its teams to compete for the national championship. Previously, only the SEC had done so with permanent members, as Alabama and Georgia both made the Playoff in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons. In 2020-21, the ACC technically sent two of its schools to the Playoff in Clemson and Notre Dame, though only because the Fighting Irish temporarily opted to play a full conference schedule that season in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Big Ten has become the third conference to place a pair of its teams among the final four, as the selection committee has chosen both Michigan and Ohio State to participate in the latest edition of the Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
Nick Bosa Records Three Sacks, Malik Hooker and Denzel Ward Return Fumbles for Touchdowns and Garrett Wilson Has A 162-Yard Game
Week 13 of the NFL season was a spectacular season around the league for former Ohio State players. Two former Buckeye defensive backs returned fumbles for touchdowns, two former Buckeye wide receivers went over 100 yards and Justin Fields had one of the best games of his young NFL career in his first game back from a shoulder injury. That made this the toughest week of the year yet to decide which Buckeye should lead off this week’s edition of Across The Shield, but that honor goes to Nick Bosa, who had his biggest game of the season yet to emerge as the NFL’s sack leader.
Eleven Warriors
Kansas State’s Win over TCU in Big 12 Championship Game Increases Possibility of Ohio State vs. Michigan Rematch in College Football Playoff Semifinals
Ohio State and Michigan could be on a collision course for a rematch in the College Football Playoff. That possibility became increasingly likely on Saturday when TCU lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. While TCU is still expected to make the College Football Playoff with a...
How Azzi Fudd's injury impacts UConn and the 2022-23 women's college basketball season
Already decimated by injuries and without Paige Bueckers, UConn will now miss Azzi Fudd for 3-6 weeks with a knee injury. What's next for the Huskies?
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Kirby Smart Say They Study Each Other’s Programs on Peach Bowl Teleconference Previewing Ohio State vs. Georgia
While they haven’t gotten into the nitty-gritty of preparing for the Peach Bowl, both Ryan Day and Kirby Smart are very familiar with one another and their respective programs. During a teleconference hosted by the Peach Bowl on Sunday afternoon, both of them said they’ve studied each other’s programs...
Eleven Warriors
USC Loss Restores OSU's Chance At a Natty, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Erases Any Hope For A CFP Return And A Rematch of The Game Will Have to Wait
A second straight loss to Michigan, no chance at a Big Ten title and then a back-door berth into the College Football Playoff. Just how everybody drew it up, right?. Not exactly, but the Buckeyes will have a shot to win it all just the same following the mayhem that ensued over conference championship weekend. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC all controlled their own destiny entering title games, but only two came out victorious, and one dropped out of the playoff picture altogether.
Eleven Warriors
Brandon Inniss Says He's “Locked In” with Ohio State, Five-Star 2023 Defensive End Damon Wilson Reportedly Could Make a Decision Soon
Although speculation started much earlier, transfer portal season officially began Monday as a slew of players across the country entered their names into college football’s most weirdly-named resource to find a new home. So far, two Ohio State players have entered the transfer portal, Teradja Mitchell and Jaylen Johnson,...
Michigan State loses two more defensive linemen to transfer portal
Over the last two days, Michigan State has lost three defensive lineman to the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 college football season. On Monday, D-linemen Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory each entered their name into the portal, joining teammate Michael Fletcher, who made his transfer intentions known on Sunday.
An Ohio State linebacker enters the transfer portal
The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and many huge names across the country have placed their names in it. The Ohio State football team has had one name enter in defensive back, Jaylen Johnson, and it was just a matter of time before another did so. This time it was linebacker Teradja Mitchell.
