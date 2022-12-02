ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Nice through Wednesday; Eyeballing next storm system

Many will wake up to cloud cover on Tuesday morning, and in some areas, perhaps a few flurries. The flurry activity will reside primarily in north-central and northeast Nebraska on Tuesday morning. We expect most of the cloud cover, and definitely any flurries to the north, to exit by Tuesday...
klkntv.com

Hit and miss flurries and mix

We have a few chances for some light precipitation over the next several days. Flurries will be possible Tuesday, then some mixed precipitation possible Thursday and then again Sunday into Monday. Other than that, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal for early December. Our average high is in the lower 40s.
klkntv.com

Weekend wraps up on a warmer note

Looking at maximum wind gusts reported around the area, here’s a look (below) into some of the higher reports behind the cold front. Once the cold front came through, you could feel the difference with strong winds gusting 45 to almost 55 mph and out of the northwest. That cold front brought a colder air mass that sent temperatures plummeting fast Friday into Saturday.
klkntv.com

Temperatures back to near-normal next week

The pleasant conditions on Sunday afternoon were warmer than normal with light winds and a lot of sunshine. Hopefully, you had time to get outside and enjoy it! Compared to high temperatures on Saturday in the 30s, the entire state saw warmer weather on Sunday. In southeastern Nebraska, some of those high temperatures were nearing 20° warmer than Saturday.
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
KCCI.com

New week brings rain and snow chances to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Sunny skies and 40° temps made for much better weather earlier today. Now we're looking ahead to a few possibilities of precipitation this coming work week. A few more clouds will spread in tonight before a cold front arrives in northwest Iowa...
KCRG.com

A break from the wind tonight, nice Sunday ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a windy few days across eastern Iowa! Thankfully, the wind is gone for a while as we expect a quiet night with lows down to the teens. Plan on a nice Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 40s. Looking ahead, a small system may bring northern Iowa a light snow shower on Monday morning, but overall impacts appear very low with that one. Temperatures next week will generally be near December normals with many days in the 30s. Have a good night!
Radio Iowa

Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
Iowa Storm Center

December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern

November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
klkntv.com

How Nebraska hospitals are preparing for increased flu cases this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High influenza numbers early this season are prompting hospitals to take precautionary measures. Bryan Health and CHI Health are focusing their efforts on keeping ER visits and hospital stays quick and efficient. “It just becomes part of our normal routine,” said Dr. Larry Krebsbach, manager...
klkntv.com

Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir coming to Omaha in March

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deadheads across Nebraska can see Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir in Omaha next March. On Monday, the 75-year-old musician announced the Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros 2023 tour, which includes a stop at the Orpheum Theater on March 4. Presale tickets will be available starting...
Wind advisory after 4 p.m.

Wind advisory after 4 p.m.

OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa and portions of southeast Nebraska. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today to midnight. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast with gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory...
klkntv.com

Columbus High School unified bowling team crowned state champion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSAA Unified Bowling Championship took place at Sun Valley Lanes and Games on Monday. It was a tight match between Columbus and Norfolk for the state title. Unified bowling is a type of bowling that rotates players every frame, and the teams are typically...
klkntv.com

City of Lincoln hosting Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Antelope Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will be hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday. The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council is inviting the public to the event, which will be held at the Auld Pavillion in Antelope Park. Officials said the event will begin...
klkntv.com

Faulty electrical cord caused $140,000 in damage to Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical cord sparked the blaze that caused $140,000 in damage at a Lincoln house on Friday. The fire began around 4:20 p.m. at the single-story house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
klkntv.com

Lincoln East hosts therapy dogs for students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East students had a chance to mingle with some therapy dogs on Monday. It was a part of the student council’s mental health week program. The students at the high school had a chance to pet the dogs between classes and lunch. With...
klkntv.com

Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
