klkntv.com
Nice through Wednesday; Eyeballing next storm system
Many will wake up to cloud cover on Tuesday morning, and in some areas, perhaps a few flurries. The flurry activity will reside primarily in north-central and northeast Nebraska on Tuesday morning. We expect most of the cloud cover, and definitely any flurries to the north, to exit by Tuesday...
klkntv.com
Hit and miss flurries and mix
We have a few chances for some light precipitation over the next several days. Flurries will be possible Tuesday, then some mixed precipitation possible Thursday and then again Sunday into Monday. Other than that, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal for early December. Our average high is in the lower 40s.
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
klkntv.com
Weekend wraps up on a warmer note
Looking at maximum wind gusts reported around the area, here’s a look (below) into some of the higher reports behind the cold front. Once the cold front came through, you could feel the difference with strong winds gusting 45 to almost 55 mph and out of the northwest. That cold front brought a colder air mass that sent temperatures plummeting fast Friday into Saturday.
klkntv.com
Temperatures back to near-normal next week
The pleasant conditions on Sunday afternoon were warmer than normal with light winds and a lot of sunshine. Hopefully, you had time to get outside and enjoy it! Compared to high temperatures on Saturday in the 30s, the entire state saw warmer weather on Sunday. In southeastern Nebraska, some of those high temperatures were nearing 20° warmer than Saturday.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
KCCI.com
New week brings rain and snow chances to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Sunny skies and 40° temps made for much better weather earlier today. Now we're looking ahead to a few possibilities of precipitation this coming work week. A few more clouds will spread in tonight before a cold front arrives in northwest Iowa...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
A break from the wind tonight, nice Sunday ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a windy few days across eastern Iowa! Thankfully, the wind is gone for a while as we expect a quiet night with lows down to the teens. Plan on a nice Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 40s. Looking ahead, a small system may bring northern Iowa a light snow shower on Monday morning, but overall impacts appear very low with that one. Temperatures next week will generally be near December normals with many days in the 30s. Have a good night!
Radio Iowa
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
klkntv.com
How Nebraska hospitals are preparing for increased flu cases this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High influenza numbers early this season are prompting hospitals to take precautionary measures. Bryan Health and CHI Health are focusing their efforts on keeping ER visits and hospital stays quick and efficient. “It just becomes part of our normal routine,” said Dr. Larry Krebsbach, manager...
klkntv.com
Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir coming to Omaha in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deadheads across Nebraska can see Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir in Omaha next March. On Monday, the 75-year-old musician announced the Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros 2023 tour, which includes a stop at the Orpheum Theater on March 4. Presale tickets will be available starting...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind advisory after 4 p.m.
OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa and portions of southeast Nebraska. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today to midnight. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast with gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory...
klkntv.com
Columbus High School unified bowling team crowned state champion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSAA Unified Bowling Championship took place at Sun Valley Lanes and Games on Monday. It was a tight match between Columbus and Norfolk for the state title. Unified bowling is a type of bowling that rotates players every frame, and the teams are typically...
klkntv.com
City of Lincoln hosting Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Antelope Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will be hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday. The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council is inviting the public to the event, which will be held at the Auld Pavillion in Antelope Park. Officials said the event will begin...
klkntv.com
Faulty electrical cord caused $140,000 in damage to Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical cord sparked the blaze that caused $140,000 in damage at a Lincoln house on Friday. The fire began around 4:20 p.m. at the single-story house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
klkntv.com
Lincoln East hosts therapy dogs for students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East students had a chance to mingle with some therapy dogs on Monday. It was a part of the student council’s mental health week program. The students at the high school had a chance to pet the dogs between classes and lunch. With...
klkntv.com
Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
