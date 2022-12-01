Read full article on original website
Genevieve Marie Rhodes Gaudet
Genevieve Marie Rhodes Gaudet, 97, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8:47pm. Genevieve is a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Gregory at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Patricia Ragsdale
Patricia Ragsdale, 81, a resident of Bayou DuLarge, Louisiana and native of Louisville, Kentucky, passed peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.
Kami Gyasi Gauche, Sr.
Kami Gyasi Gauche, Sr., 47, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houston, TX passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Houston Hospice. Funeral services will be observed on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00PM at St. Luke Baptist Church 3755 Bayou Black Drive, Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
Gayle Benson donates $5 million dollars to Archbishop Rummel High School
On Thursday, December 1st, at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Archbishop Gregory Aymond presided over Mass which also served as a dual celebration to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary and recognize New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation of $5 million dollars to the school.
CIS: How Faith & Medicine Healed Philip’s Heart
Philip Soulet, 87 from Chauvin, La, was admitted to the emergency room in May with acute heart failure. “He was so sick and weak,” explained his daughter, Angel. “He had shortness of breath and so much swelling and pain. He was on his deathbed.” After an emergency coronary intervention, he had an internal pacemaker implantation by Dr. Richard Abben. Philip hadn’t had any other cardiovascular issues previously, but he had an estimated 30 pounds of excess fluid due to his heart failure.
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
Louisiana man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director
Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
Terrebonne General Honors November Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete
Terrebonne General Health System has announced the November Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete!. The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Caedon DeMello and Brynn Kelso on being honored with the November awards!
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
Pastor of Marrero Catholic church killed in freak woodworking accident
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., a carpenter, missionary to Latin America and pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a freak woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus, Jefferson Parish authorities said Tuesday. Jeanfreau, 60, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe,...
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded.
Chauvin man arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft Investigation that spanned several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish. Carson Beaty Malagarie, 41, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation. On November 2, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Detectives learned that...
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
