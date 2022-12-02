Read full article on original website
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America
A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
