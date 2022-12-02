ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America

A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...

