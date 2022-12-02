Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, is going to do with his 7.6% stake in his trading app. "I'm not surprised that it's one of the more valuable assets they have on on their balance sheet because it is public company's stock," Tenev said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We don't have a lot of information that you guys don't have. We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time. And so we're just kind of seeing how that plays out."

