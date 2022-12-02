ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC Connecticut

The Fed May Wreck One of the Greatest Booms in History of Main Street America

Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Connecticut

The Fed Can't Stop Raising Interest Rates Due to These 4 Factors, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. "This market's hostage to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed's not going to stop tightening until they see more evidence of real economic pain. Unfortunately, we're not there yet," he said.
NBC Connecticut

Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year

While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: Here We Go With “Good News Is Bad News” Again

You almost wonder if the simplest sign that the Fed is making a policy mistake is any time the phrase "good news is bad news" rears its head. And here we are with it making the rounds again, uttered by myself and everybody else watching markets lately. Yesterday was a case in point; we started the day in rally mode driven by better Covid news out of China, only to see the gains evaporate after the strong ISM services report hit.
NBC Connecticut

Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices

EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
NBC Connecticut

Silvergate Shares Fall Despite CEO Letter Seeking to Diffuse Concerns Over FTX Fallout

Silvergate Capital fell Tuesday, even after the company's CEO released a public letter attempting to "set the record straight" about its role and current state in the crypto ecosystem. Shares were last lower by 6% after falling as much as 13% in premarket trading. Speculation has been swirling around the...
NBC Connecticut

Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown will introduce a bill Tuesday that aims to close the so-called shadow banking loophole that allows retail and tech companies to offer banking services without the same stringent oversight as other financial institutions. The bill comes about a month after Twitter's new CEO Elon...
NBC Connecticut

Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says

Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, is going to do with his 7.6% stake in his trading app. "I'm not surprised that it's one of the more valuable assets they have on on their balance sheet because it is public company's stock," Tenev said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We don't have a lot of information that you guys don't have. We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time. And so we're just kind of seeing how that plays out."
NBC Connecticut

China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Beijing Eases Some Covid Measures

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93% in the morning session, with the Hang Seng Tech index declining...

