The Fed May Wreck One of the Greatest Booms in History of Main Street America
Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
The Fed Can't Stop Raising Interest Rates Due to These 4 Factors, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. "This market's hostage to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed's not going to stop tightening until they see more evidence of real economic pain. Unfortunately, we're not there yet," he said.
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year
While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Oil Prices Rose as Much as 2% on Hopes of China's Reopening and as OPEC+ Maintains Output Cut Targets
Oil prices climbed as much as 2% on Monday after China signaled a broader relaxation of Covid curbs, OPEC+ announced its decision not to change oil production targets, and a price cap on Russian oil took effect. Both futures rose more than 2% in early Asia hours after OPEC+ agreed...
Kelly Evans: Here We Go With “Good News Is Bad News” Again
You almost wonder if the simplest sign that the Fed is making a policy mistake is any time the phrase "good news is bad news" rears its head. And here we are with it making the rounds again, uttered by myself and everybody else watching markets lately. Yesterday was a case in point; we started the day in rally mode driven by better Covid news out of China, only to see the gains evaporate after the strong ISM services report hit.
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
United CEO Says Business Travel Has ‘Plateaued' But Revenue Is Still Rising
Business travel demand has "plateaued," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC on Tuesday. Revenue continues to rise thanks to strong demand and capacity constraints, he said. Kirby said the carrier isn't seeing a recession in its data but forecast a "mild recession induced by the Fed." Business travel demand...
Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices
EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
OPEC+ Agrees to Stick to Its Existing Policy of Reducing Oil Production Ahead of Russia Sanctions
The European Union is poised to ban all imports of Russian seaborne crude from Monday. The Kremlin has previously warned that any attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil will cause more harm than good. Oil prices have fallen to below $90 a barrel from more than $120...
Silvergate Shares Fall Despite CEO Letter Seeking to Diffuse Concerns Over FTX Fallout
Silvergate Capital fell Tuesday, even after the company's CEO released a public letter attempting to "set the record straight" about its role and current state in the crypto ecosystem. Shares were last lower by 6% after falling as much as 13% in premarket trading. Speculation has been swirling around the...
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown will introduce a bill Tuesday that aims to close the so-called shadow banking loophole that allows retail and tech companies to offer banking services without the same stringent oversight as other financial institutions. The bill comes about a month after Twitter's new CEO Elon...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, is going to do with his 7.6% stake in his trading app. "I'm not surprised that it's one of the more valuable assets they have on on their balance sheet because it is public company's stock," Tenev said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We don't have a lot of information that you guys don't have. We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time. And so we're just kind of seeing how that plays out."
A Globally Critical Chip Firm Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Netherlands Over China Tech Policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Beijing Eases Some Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93% in the morning session, with the Hang Seng Tech index declining...
