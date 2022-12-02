Read full article on original website
Pair of Potlatch School District Employees Awarded Grants from Latah County Community Foundation
POTLATCH, ID - A pair of Potlatch School District employees were recently awarded grants from the Latah County Community Foundation. Potlatch Elementary librarian Leah Heath was awarded a $1,000 grant for new books in the elementary library. Katie Ball, a Physical Education teacher with the Potlatch School District, received a...
Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Kootenai Health to decide whether to transition from publicly owned to private nonprofits
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health’s leadership is poised to decide whether the hospital district should transition from being government-owned to a nonprofit organization, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. County-owned hospitals in Idaho have long had the option of transitioning from being publicly...
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
60 Spokane and Coeur d’Alene children to experience a flight to remember
SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines and the non-profit Spokane Fantasy Flight are teaming up this holiday season for the 15th year to make travel to the “North Pole” a reality for underserved children in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. The holiday season is a magical time for kids,...
KING-5
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!
Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission recommends a massive Cougar Gulch rezone
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended Tuesday that the county rezone most of Cougar Gulch, a move residents hope would help protect the area’s water supply, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The proposed rezoning area includes about...
KREM
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
newsnationnow.com
Victim’s father: Two Idaho students died together
(NewsNation) — Hundreds of community members gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to honor the University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental home Nov. 13. A county coroner’s preliminary report determined that the students — identified as Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana...
KHQ Right Now
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
inlander.com
Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news
For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
KHQ Right Now
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
Shoshone News Press
Christmas in a Barn
WALLACE — After a successful November run of the hilarious show "Guys On Ice," the Sixth Street Melodrama will be back in December for a new show, "Christmas in a Barn." "Christmas in a Barn" is written, directed and accompanied by the extraordinarily talented Joy Persoon, and features many familiar faces that have graced the melodrama stage.
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: As mystery grows, here are four key questions that haven't been answered
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found killed inside their off-campus home, police officers are investigating the incident to uncover who is responsible. Four students identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Nov. 13. Each...
