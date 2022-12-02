We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.

3 DAYS AGO