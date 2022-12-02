Read full article on original website
KXLY
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
KXLY
Snow showers on a cloudy Sunday – Matt
Some cloudy and snowy days are ahead of us, and that all begins on Sunday. Light snow will come across the Blue Mountains around lunchtime and stick across the Palouse into Sunday evening. Snow will continue to track north into the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Silver Valley/St. Joe regions and will linger into early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place on Sunday for these areas. Our northern counties meanwhile are unlikely to see more than a flurry out of this one.
KXLY
Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
KREM
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KXLY
Friday morning; a break from shoveling, but you’ll need to add another layer! – Kris
We are tracking very dry and cold air moving into the Inland Northwest. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Nov. 28-30
• Stacey Dean Spencer, 54, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • David Thomas Sursely, 56, of Rathdrum, Idaho, is on hold from the federal government. • Dennis Paul Allen, 82, of Calder, Idaho, was arrested for aggravated assault. • Riley Edward Baldwin, 22, of Pinehurst, Idaho,...
Kootenai Health to decide whether to transition from publicly owned to private nonprofits
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health’s leadership is poised to decide whether the hospital district should transition from being government-owned to a nonprofit organization, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. County-owned hospitals in Idaho have long had the option of transitioning from being publicly...
Idaho murders: Former first floor tenant of Moscow home says he couldn't hear activity from other floors
A former tenant of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 says he couldn't hear activity from other floors when he lived on the first floor.
Shoshone News Press
Christmas in a Barn
WALLACE — After a successful November run of the hilarious show "Guys On Ice," the Sixth Street Melodrama will be back in December for a new show, "Christmas in a Barn." "Christmas in a Barn" is written, directed and accompanied by the extraordinarily talented Joy Persoon, and features many familiar faces that have graced the melodrama stage.
Idaho murders update: What the public learned in the last 24 hours
Important new details emerged Wednesday about the unsolved Idaho college murders.Two victims, who were best friends, died together, according to a family member.
KHQ Right Now
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
