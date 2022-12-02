ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY

Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt

Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
KXLY

Snow showers on a cloudy Sunday – Matt

Some cloudy and snowy days are ahead of us, and that all begins on Sunday. Light snow will come across the Blue Mountains around lunchtime and stick across the Palouse into Sunday evening. Snow will continue to track north into the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Silver Valley/St. Joe regions and will linger into early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place on Sunday for these areas. Our northern counties meanwhile are unlikely to see more than a flurry out of this one.
KXLY

Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
KXLY

More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris

We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
KREM

Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KXLY

Friday morning; a break from shoveling, but you’ll need to add another layer! – Kris

We are tracking very dry and cold air moving into the Inland Northwest. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
KREM2

Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: Nov. 28-30

• Stacey Dean Spencer, 54, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • David Thomas Sursely, 56, of Rathdrum, Idaho, is on hold from the federal government. • Dennis Paul Allen, 82, of Calder, Idaho, was arrested for aggravated assault. • Riley Edward Baldwin, 22, of Pinehurst, Idaho,...
Shoshone News Press

Christmas in a Barn

WALLACE — After a successful November run of the hilarious show "Guys On Ice," the Sixth Street Melodrama will be back in December for a new show, "Christmas in a Barn." "Christmas in a Barn" is written, directed and accompanied by the extraordinarily talented Joy Persoon, and features many familiar faces that have graced the melodrama stage.
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.

